Oklahoma State vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 14
Colorado’s path to the Big 12 Championship is incredibly cloudy after a loss to Kansas last week, but can still tie a bow on a stellar 2024 regular season at home as big favorites against Oklahoma State.
The Cowboys have been a disaster this season in Big 12 play after entering as one of the favorites in the league, now starting its freshman quarterback Maealiuaki Smith. Can Smith hold up against a sturdy Colorado defensive line that has one of the best offenses in the country around Heisman Trophy front runner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders?
Oddsmakers are bracing for a blowout win for the Buffaloes, but how should we attack it from a betting perspective?
Here’s our full preview.
Oklahoma State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oklahoma State: +17 (-110)
- Colorado: -17 (-110)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma State: +600
- Colorado: -780
Total: 65.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oklahoma State vs. Colorado How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 29
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Folsom Field
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Oklahoma State Record: 3-8
- Colorado Record: 8-3
Oklahoma State vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma State
Maealiuaki Smith: The freshman made his first start of the season last week and had some moments of brilliance, passing for 326 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The expectation is that the job is Smith’s for the team’s season finale as the group takes on a sturdy Colorado pass rush on the road.
Colorado
Travis Hunter: The betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy will get a final showcase game on Friday afternoon against one of the worst pass defenses in the country and a freshman quarterback on the road. The Cowboys are 112th in EPA/Pass on defense and Hunter ranks as a top seven receiver in terms of receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns as the top target in the team’s pass-happy offense.
Oklahoma State vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
The Buffaloes are massive favorites in this game as Oklahoma State is starting its rebuilding process early going to the freshman Smith.
The Pokes offense has had flashes all season, but the team has lacked the ability to get any stops on defense and I expect that to be a similar case on Friday against Colorado’s offense.
Oklahoma State’s defense has allowed the following point totals to opponents last season: 22, 42, 38, 38, 38, 42, 38, 56. It’s not pretty.
For the Buffaloes, the team’s hopes of making the Big 12 title game is in serious jeopardy, needing some help to breakthrough, but this will be the team’s final home game with a favorable matchup.
The implied team total for Colorado State is 40.5 and I view this as an opportunity for the Buffs to make a final statement in terms of Hunter’s Heisman Trophy candidacy. I think the team comes out and takes the top off the Cowboys defense with a handful of explosive plays and finds plenty of scoring chances.
In a game that can quickly devolve into an offensive showcase, I’ll side with the Buffaloes offense as the clear constant in this game.
PICK: Colorado Team Total OVER 40.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
