Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
Two teams coming off disheartening losses in Big 12 play look to find its footing at the expense of the other.
Oklahoma State squandered an opportunity to announce itself as a Big 12 contender with a win over a short-handed Utah team on Saturday at home, and now hits the road to face Kansas State.
The Wildcats couldn’t protect the ball against BYU on the road, losing 38-9. However, K-State is looked at far more favorably at home against Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Here are the odds and our full betting preview for this Big 12 matchup.
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oklahoma State: +6.5 (-115
- Kansas State: -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma State: +215
- Kansas State: -265
Total: 54.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 28
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Oklahoma State Record: 3-1
- Kansas State Record: 3-1
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma State
Ollie Gordon: The reigning Doak Walker Award winner hasn’t found his 2023 form, averaging a shade over three yards per carry for the Pokes offense. With a struggling rush game, the passing game has been up-and-down as Alan Bowman was benched for part of the team’s loss to Utah at home. The Cowboys go through Gordon, and if he isn’t performing then neither will Oklahoma State. The team is 48th in EPA/Play so far this season.
Kansas State
Avery Johnson: Johnson had his first poor outing of his career, completing only 15-of-28 passes for 130 yards with two interceptions as the Wildcats couldn’t avoid turnovers en route to a loss on the road. The Wildcats lack of downfield passing offense was on display in the loss as the team couldn’t come from behind. Overall, the Johnson-led K-State offense is 84th in EPA/Pass.
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick
Quickly this game has become a must-win for both sides after incredibly poor efforts in Week 4.
Kansas State is a team that likes to play from ahead, where the team can allow Johnson to be a dual-threat quarterback and pick and choose his spots as a passer. He is a key cog in the run game alongside D.J. Giddens and Dylan Edwards, ranking sixth in yards per carry so far this season.
The team will face an Oklahoma State defense that may not be equipped to slow down this Wildcats offense, 92nd in yards per carry allowed and outside the top 115 in explosive rush and pass defense.
The Pokes benched quarterback Alan Bowman during the loss to Utah, only to go back to him late in the game after Garrett Rangel failed to help the team with a halftime change. Will Gundy stick with Bowman for this game? The K-State secondary is 100th in EPA/Pass, which can open up the run game for the Pokes if the team can throw early.
While my notes may indicate a path to points, I believe we see this game dictated by both defenses as each team has lacked the ability to find downfield passes efficiently. With a goal for the Cowboys to try and establish the run while Kansas State is built to run the ball, the clock may be running often.
I’ll go under on Saturday afternoon.
PICK: UNDER 55.5
