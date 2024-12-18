Oklahoma vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, December 18th
Oklahoma will take its unbeaten record to a neutral site showdown for a matchup with upstart Michigan.
While the Wolverines have dropped two straight after an 8-0 start, they appear to be a formidable Big Ten unit this season under first-year head coach Dusty May. They are poised to take down 10-0 Oklahoma as favorites in Charlotte on Wednesday.
How do these two teams match up? Will OU maintain its sterling record, or can the Wolverines show that the two-game skid is nothing more than a blip on what should be a strong first campaign from May in Ann Arbor?
Here’s our betting preview.
Oklahoma vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oklahoma: +3.5 (-110)
- Michigan: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Michigan: -154
- Oklahoma: +138
Total: 150.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oklahoma vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, December 18th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Oklahoma Record: 10-0
- Michigan Record: 8-2
Oklahoma vs. Michigan Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma
Jeremiah Fears: The freshman has been stellar in starting his career in Norman, averaging nearly 17 points per game with three rebounds and nearly five assists while doing an excellent job of getting to the free-throw line.
Michigan
Danny Wolf: The Yale transfer has been an instant star for the Wolverines, playing point forward as the team’s leader in assist rate while also contributing as a top three score as a threat from both inside and out. Wolf is scoring more than 12 points per game with nearly 10 rebounds and three assists, one of the Big Ten's unique talents.
Oklahoma vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
Michigan is over-reliant on Wolf’s creation as its backcourt is way too sloppy with the ball. Overall, the Wolverines are 335th in turnover rate with its best offense being Wolf and Vladislav Goldin's two-man game. While effective, the Sooners' defense is elite against the pick-and-roll and is a turnover-minded defense that ranks top 20 in the country in turnover percentage.
Michigan’s inability to protect the rock and stop transition opportunities for opponents, ranking below the national average in points allowed per possession in transition against an OU offense that loves to hunt for opportunities in the open court.
This game should be open with plenty of possessions, and Michigan should find answers around the rim against a limited OU frontcourt that is 239th in points allowed near the rim, per Haslametrics. I expect a big night for Wolf and Goldin around the rim.
However, the OU offense should be able to win on the margins with transition buckets and a justified top-50 effective field goal rate.
In what should be a back-and-forth affair, I’ll side with the over in Charlotte.
PICK: OVER 150.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.