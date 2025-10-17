Oklahoma vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
The Oklahoma Sooners suffered their first loss of the 2025 season in Week 7, dropping their rivalry matchup with the Texas Longhorns.
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer made a shocking return from a hand surgery in that game, but he did not play well, throwing for 202 yards and three picks while the Sooners offense mustered just six points.
Now, Oklahoma (the No. 14 team in the country) will look to bounce back against a .500 South Carolina team that lost to LSU in Week 7. LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina offense has really struggled in 2025, ranking 86th in the country in EPA/Play and 122nd in offensive success rate.
Does that turn around in this SEC clash?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 8 matchup.
Oklahoma vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oklahoma -4 (-110)
- South Carolina +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma: -192
- South Carolina: +160
Total
- 43.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Oklahoma vs. South Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
- Time: 12:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Oklahoma record: 5-1
- South Carolina record: 3-3
Oklahoma vs. South Carolina Key Players to Watch
John Mateer, Quarterback, Oklahoma
Prior to Week 7, Mateer had thrown for six scores and three picks in four games, leading the SEC in passing yards per game.
That has come crashing down (although he still leads the conference in passing yards), as Mateer now has six picks and is coming off one of his lowest yardage totals of the campaign.
This is a tough matchup with a South Carolina team that is 59th in the country in EPA/Play, although it does rank just 96th in defensive success rate against the pass.
The question is whether or not Mateer’s hand is healthy enough for him to be effective. The Sooners can’t afford too many more losses if they want to make the College Football Playoff, and bringing Mateer back in Week 7 may have been a mistake in hindsight.
He’ll aim to bounce back and show why he was once a Heisman candidate before going down with the injury.
Oklahoma vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick
This game should be a low-scoring one, especially if Mateer continues to struggle.
The Sooners rank third in the country in defensive EPA/Play, and they’ve allowed less than 20 points in all five of their wins and 23 or fewer points in every game this season.
South Carolina’s offense is a mess, averaging just 310.0 total yards per game while ranking 122nd in success rate, including 128th in success rate on run plays. That has resulted in the Gamecocks playing a ton of low-scoring games this season.
South Carolina has combined for 35, 48, 38. 49, 48 and 30 points this season, and two of the games that it cleared this number came in big wins over South Carolina State and Kentucky.
I don’t see that being the case against one of the best defenses in the country – even at home.
Unless Mateer finds his form from before the injury, I suspect that this will be a low-scoring matchup on Saturday afternoon.
Pick: UNDER 43.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
