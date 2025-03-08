Oklahoma vs. Texas Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, March 8
Oklahoma and Texas would love to quell some NCAA Tournament bubble concerns with a win against its rival on Saturday night.
Only one team can prevail when the Sooners travel to Autin to take on the Longhorns in what should be a competitive regular season finale. After some close losses over the last week, each team will be looking to get a leg up on its rival ahead of the SEC Tournament next week.
How should we attack this one from a betting perspective? We have you covered below!
Oklahoma vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oklahoma: +4.5 (-105)
- Texas: -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma: +168
- Texas: -205
Total: 154.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oklahoma vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 8th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Moody Center
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Oklahoma Record: 18-12
- Texas Record: 17-13
Oklahoma vs. Texas Best Player Props Bets
Oklahoma
Jeremiah Fears OVER 17.5 Points (+100)
The freshman has found his rhythm after seemingly hitting the freshman wall midway through the season. He is fresh off 31 points against Missouri on Wednesday and he should find plenty of success against Texas.
In the first meeting, the Longhorns couldn’t cover Fears as he scored 20 points on over 50% shooting from the field.
With a high ceiling and a lofty total, I’ll trust Fears to get over this total at a cheap price.
Texas
Tre Johnson UNDER 21.5 Points (-130)
Johnson has one of the highest ceilings of scorers in the entire country, evident in his 39-point effort against Arkansas a few games back, but this is quite the leap in expectation for the Longhorns shot maker.
There are plenty of avenues to Johnson staying under this total with such a lofty total as he needed overtime to get to 23 against Mississippi State after scoring 12 the game prior. This is a fade of a lofty number more than anything.
Oklahoma vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
I’m not sure I can trust either defense in this matchup given how the first one played out.
Texas won 77-73 in Norman in the first meeting, sneaking over the closing total of 149.5, but not due to poor shooting. Both teams shot over 48% from the field and each went to the line at least 18 times. However, neither team was on point from the perimeter, each shooting 31% from the field.
It was an overall sloppy game with a combined 32 turnovers, but that’s not the norm for these two teams, both below average in SEC play in terms of turnover percentage on defense.
I expect plenty of free throw attempts in this one with each bottom three in opponent free throw rate and these being the top two teams in free throw percentage in SEC play.
I don’t trust either defense and would rather each team’s offense to show out and go over the total.
PICK: OVER 154.5 (-110, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
