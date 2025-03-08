Ole Miss vs. Florida Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, March 8
Florida’s quest for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament continues in its regular season finale against a tournament team in Ole Miss.
The Gators can continue to bolster its resume on its home floor with a Rebels team coming to town on Saturday. Ole Miss rallied in the second half to beat Tennessee on its home floor on Wednesday night, but now have its hands full with a dominant Gators team on Saturday.
With a double digit point spread, the Rebels aren’t being given much of a chance, so how should we bet on this one?
Ole Miss vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ole Miss: +12.5 (-114)
- Florida: -12.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +570
- Florida: -850
Total: 157.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Ole Miss vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 8th
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Ole Miss Record: 21-9
- Florida Record: 26-4
Ole Miss vs. Florida Best Player Props Bets
Ole Miss
Sean Pedulla UNDER 14.5 Points (-125)
The Gators defense may make life difficult for Pedulla, who has gone under this mark in three of the last five games.
The Virginia Tech transfer is a potent three-point shooter, making nearly 40% of his three-point shots on the season, while shooting 47% on two-point attempts with dwindling marks in conference play.
Against a Gators defense that runs teams off the three-point line, the team is allowing a top third opponent three-point rate while sixth in effective field goal percentage allowed, Pedulla may play the role of facilitator more.
With that in mind, I’m going to take his under points, which is hovering around his season average of 14.9 points per game.
Florida
Walter Clayton OVER 2.5 Threes Made (-118)
This matchup should set up for a big outing from Clayton, who takes nearly eight three-point shots per game.
Ole Miss is allowing the 82nd highest three-point rate in the country this season, which should mean plenty of shots from the perimeter for Clayton, who leads the team in three-point attempts per game for the perimeter oriented offense that is 76th in three-point rate.
Meanwhile, we are getting a decent number on Clayton’s three-point prop given that he hasn’t cleared this number in three of the last four, hitting two in all of those games. Given the likely uptick in volume, I’ll back Clayton to drain three from deep.
Ole Miss vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
I like Florida to beat Ole Miss with relative ease given some schematic edges pointing in favor of the Gators.
The Rebels defense under Chris Beard’s guidance has slowly faded over SEC play, not equipped to handle the strong frontcourts that can dominate the glass. While the team played inspired basketball against Tennessee on Wednesday in the mild upset win, this team still ranks last in SEC play in offensive rebounding rate and 11th in defensive rebounding rate.
Against one of the most imposing rebounding groups in the country, Florida is top four in the SEC in both OREB% and DREB%, I expect the Gators to win the shot volume category with relative ease.
Further, look for the team to out-pace the Rebels from beyond the arc as the team is more than comfortable shooting over Ole Miss’ aggressive defense. The Gators are a strong ball handling unit, third in SEC play in turnover rate, and with capable perimeter shot making, I expect the team to build an early lead and keep the Rebels at bay.
PICK: Florida -12.5 (-106, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
