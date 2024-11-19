Ole Miss vs. Florida Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
Florida continued to put together a solid stretch run of the season by pulling an upset at home against LSU in Week 12, can the team pull another in Week 13 against Ole Miss?
The Rebels are off a BYE week and head to Gainesville in hopes of moving closer to punching its ticket to the College Football Playoff. While Florida has been competitive for much of this season against a tough schedule and a host of injuries, can the team keep up with a talented Rebels team?
Here’s our betting preview.
Ole Miss vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ole Miss: -10.5 (-105)
- Florida: +10.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -375
- Florida: +300
Total: 55.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ole Miss vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 23rd
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Ole Miss Record: 8-2
- Florida Record: 5-5
Ole Miss vs. Florida Key Players to Watch
Ole Miss
Jaxson Dart: Dart gutted through an early ankle injury to guide the Rebels to a monumental win against Georgia two weeks ago. With an extra week to heal up, Dart will look to continue his stellar season with 25 total touchdowns and only four interceptions with a 70% completion percentage.
Florida
DJ Lagway: Lagway returned from injury last week, guiding Florida to a home win against LSU, but it's clear that he’s not operating at his best, completing only 50% of his passes and not a threat to run whatsoever. Against a vaunted Ole Miss pass rush that is top-five in the country, this can be a difficult afternoon for the Gators' passing offense with a ton of pressure on Lagway to play at a high level.
Ole Miss vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
This is an under bet for me.
While Ole Miss did have an outburst against Arkansas on the road prior to the Georgia game, scoring 63 points in Fayetteville, this offense has been kept quiet for much of SEC play, failing to score more than 27 points against league opponents.
Of course, the Rebels will get a week to rest up its banged-up offensive line and hopefully get star wide receiver Tre Harris back from injury, but this Florida defense has looked the part all season long.
The Gators' defense is outside the top 70 in EPA/Play, but the defensive line is 26th in total sacks and the group bolsters an elite rush defense that is top 40 in Pro Football Focus’ grading. So, if the defensive line can hold up, can the unit get off the field and shorten this game?
I envision we see a similar game script to the LSU game, where Florida needs to lean on its defense and cash in on its scarce opportunities with a banged-up quarterback under center.
However, if this game goes sideways, I believe we see the Gators shrink up and possibly even pull Lagway against a top-five pass rush according to PFF, and try to stay healthy for the team’s season finale against Florida State where it tries to clinch bowl eligibility.
Ole Miss has gone under in eight of 10 games this season, and I lean that way yet again.
