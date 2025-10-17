Ole Miss vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
A pair of College Football Playoff contenders face off in a massive SEC game, as the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels hit the road to play the No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs.
Ole Miss has yet to lose in the 2025 season, but it has back-to-back matchups against ranked opponents on the horizon with Georgia and then Oklahoma (No. 14 entering Week 8).
The Bulldogs’ lone loss came to Alabama in Week 5, but they have rebounded with wins over Kentucky and Auburn over the last two weeks. Oddsmakers have set the Bulldogs as touchdown favorites at home against the Rebels.
Is that line disrespectful to Lane Kiffin’s group after a 6-0 start to 2025?
Let’s dive into the odds, my key player to watch and a prediction for the best matchup in the SEC in Week 8.
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ole Miss +7 (-105)
- Georgia -7 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +220
- Georgia: -270
Total
- 54.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Ole Miss vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Ole Miss record: 6-0
- Georgia record: 5-1
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch
Trinidad Chambliss, Quarterback, Ole Miss
The former DII quarterback has been a revelation for the Rebels, leading the SEC in yards per attempt, yards per completion and posting a passer efficiency rating of 164.7.
He’s thrown for seven scores and just one pick in six games, rushing for another 281 yards and three scores. The Rebels have won six in a row, and Chambliss has thrown for over 300 yards in three of his last four games.
Now, he faces one of the tougher tests he’ll see all season against a Georgia defense that is historically one of the best in college football under Kirby Smart.
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
The Rebels are 4-2 against the spread this season, and I think they’re a little undervalued – even on the road – against this Georgia team.
The Bulldogs rank eighth in the country in EPA/Rush, but they have been gashed through the air (84th in EPA/Pass) and are now facing the top quarterback in the conference in yards per attempt.
Chambliss has really sparked the Ole Miss offense, and the Rebels are inside the top-30 in the country EPA/Play on offense and defense this season.
I’m not totally sold on the Georgia offense, especially when it’s being asked to win by margin. The Bulldogs scored just 21 points earlier this year against Alabama and 20 points last week against Auburn.
Chambliss is a better quarterback than Gunner Stockton, and it should allow Ole Miss to hang in this matchup. I don’t think that there is a touchdown difference between these two teams, so I’ll take the points on Saturday.
Pick: Ole Miss +7 (-105 at DraftKings)
