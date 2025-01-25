Ole Miss vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 25
Two upstart SEC teams will look to continue its fine form on Saturday at the expense of the other.
Both Ole Miss and Missouri have been much better than expectations this season, but in a loaded SEC, consistency is key. Who will show it on Saturday as both teams come off of losses, including the Rebels blowing a late lead at home to Texas A&M.
Missouri is a small home favorite, will the team be able to take care of business? Here’s our betting preview.
Ole Miss vs. Missouri Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ole Miss: +3.5 (-110)
- Missouri: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +136
- Missouri: -164
Total: 143.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ole Miss vs. Missouri How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 25th
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Mizzou Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Ole Miss Record: 15-4
- Missouri Record: 15-4
Ole Miss vs. Missouri Key Players to Watch
Ole Miss
Sean Pedulla: The Virginia Tech transfer continues to be relied on for floor spacing, a 38% three-point shooter, but in the two straight losses, the Rebels offense is far too reliant on him. Pedulla has taken 21 shots from beyond the arc in the last two games, and while he has scored 34 points in those two, the Rebels offense needs to show more variety.
Missouri
Mark Mitchell: The Duke transfer is off one of his worst games of SEC play against Texas, but will face an Ole Miss defense that has been vulnerable on the interior and on the glass. Mitchell is in good shape to get back on track at home following his seven-point effort against Texas.
Ole Miss vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
I’ll side with the home favorite in this one on the heels of Ole Miss losing back-to-back tight games to Mississippi State (in overtime) and Texas A&M.
This is due in large part to the looming regression for Ole Miss, who has held opponents to a staggering 24% from three-point range in SEC play. The Rebels no-middle defense is strong for SEC standards, also leading the league in turnover rate, but this is a physical Missouri offense that plays inside and out and does a good job of getting to the free throw line.
Missouri is shooting over 40% from three-point range at home in SEC play, a team that thrives on its home court and may be the team that can hand the Rebels aggressive defense some much needed correction defending the perimeter.
On the other end of the floor, look for the Tigers to do a good job of funneling the Rebels inside into contested shots on the interior as the team has been forced more and more into relying on its perimeter shooting. The Ole Miss offense is generating 37% of its points from the three-point line, second in SEC play, per KenPom, ranking last in points generated from free throws and 12th on two-point shots.
I’ll back the home favorite to hand Ole Miss a third straight loss.
PICK: Missouri -3.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.