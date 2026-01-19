Oleksandra Oliynykova vs. Madison Keys Prediction, Odds for Australian Open First Round

Madison Keys is set to begin her Australian Open title defense on Monday night when she faces Oleksandra Oliynykova in the first round of the 2026 edition of the event.

Keys didn't make it past the quarterfinals in any other Grand Slam last year, but now she returns to a tournament where she should feel plenty of confidence.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this first round matchup.

Oleksandra Oliynykova vs. Madison Keys Odds and Total

Moneyline

Oleksandra Oliynykova +1600

Madison Keys -4500

Total

OVER 16.5 Games (-134)

UNDER 16.5 Games (+102)

Oleksandra Oliynykova vs. Madison Keys How to Watch

Date: Monday, January 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlmtd

Oleksandra Oliynykova vs. Madison Keys History

Oleksandra Oliynykova

Oleksandra Oliynykova will be making her Grand Slam debut past the qualifying round at this year's Australian Open after she broke into the top 100 in the world in November last year, coming in at No. 5.

Madison Keys

Madison Keys has a 77% win percentage at the Australian Open, her best of the four Grand Slams, capped off with her first Grand Slam win at last year's event. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final. It was her second Grand Slam final appearance. Her first came at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Oleksandra Oliynykova vs. Madison Keys Prediction and Pick

There's no question that Madison Keys is rightfully a significant favorite tonight, but you likely don't want to lay the -4000 price point on her. Alternatively, you can bet on Keys to cover the alternate game spread at -8.5.

Oliynykova is in over her head in her Grand Slam first-round debut. The 25-year-old has to take on Keys, who is not only a veteran player but the tournament's defending champion. I'd be surprised if Oliynykova can keep pace.

Pick: Madison Keys -8.5 (+190) via FanDuel

