Olympic Men’s Basketball 3x3 Odds: Serbia Favored, Team USA Viewed as Top Contender
LeBron James and Kevin Durant are looking to lead Team USA to a gold medal in 5-on-5 men’s basketball this summer, but it’s not the only gold medal Team USA could win in men’s basketball.
The United States also has a 3x3 men’s basketball team – led by former BYU star Jimmer Fredette – competing in the 2024 Olympics. The United States did not qualify for the event in the 2020 Olympics, so this is the first time we’ll see the Americans in this format.
Fredette and Dylan Travis are newcomers to the event, but they’ll join two veterans in former University of Florida guard Canyon Barry and former Princeton forward Kareem Maddox. This group teamed up in 2022 to win the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup.
Because of that, and the chemistry this group has gained, Team USA is actually No. 2 in the World Rankings entering the 2024 Olympics. So, a medal could – and likely should – be on the table for the Americans.
Here’s a look at the odds to win the gold at 3x3 men’s basketball, with Serbia leading the way.
Olympic 3x3 Men’s Basketball Odds
- Serbia: +180
- USA: +200
- Latvia: +500
- France: +500
- Netherlands: +1000
- Lithuania: +1200
- China: +2500
- Poland: +3000
Olympic 3x3 Men’s Basketball History
In the 2020 Olympics, Latvia won the gold medal by defeating Russia, with Serbia winning the bronze medal over Belgium.
Things have changed in a big way in 2024 with Russia and Belgium out of the field and the United States jumping into the No. 2 spot in the odds.
Team USA Odds to Win 3x3 Basketball Gold Medal
At +200 odds, Team USA has a 33.33 percent chance to win the gold medal based on implied probability.
That’s not a bad mark considering the Americans didn't even qualify for the event in the last Olympics.
Obviously, the experience of Latvia and Serbia can’t be understated in these games, but Team USA looks much different now than it did four years ago with the additions of Fredette and Travis.
Latvia is the No. 7 ranked team in the world, but it is an intriguing bet at +500 to defend the gold medal in 2024.
Bettors will get a good look at Team USA on Tuesday when it opens pool play against Serbia – the No. 1 team in the world – at 4:35 p.m. EST. That game could be very telling about Team USA’s realistic chances of capturing the gold this summer.
