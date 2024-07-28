Olympic Tennis: Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic Odds and Prediction
Fate has brought together two of the greatest tennis players of all time for what might be their final meeting.
After winning their first-round matchups, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are set to face each other in the second round of the men's tennis tournament at the Olympics. Nadal is on the brink of retirement and with no scheduled match between these two players on the horizon, this could be the last time we see these two legends go at it.
Let's take a look at the odds for Monday morning's matchup.
Nadal vs. Djokovic Odds
Moneyline:
- Novak Djokovic -500
- Rafael Nadal +360
Total Sets:
- OVER 2.5 (+180)
- UNDER 2.5 (-260)
Nadal vs. Djokovic Prediction
The two tennis legends have faced each other in a single match 59 separate times with Djokovic holding the 30-29 advantage. The last time they faced each other was at the 2022 French Open quarterfinals with Nadal recording a 3-1 win. The Spaniard has won three of the last four meetings, but the two haven't faced each other in over two years.
With that being said, there's a reason Djokovic is such a big favorite. Age has hit Nadal in a big way the past two years, preventing him from competing at times and when he has managed to step on the court, he's been a shell of his former self. He played in only four matches in 2023, going 1-4. This year, he has managed to compete 17 times but has a record of only 11-6.
Djokovic is rightfully the heavy favorite on Monday morning, so I think the value lies in betting on the total rounds. I'll take the OVER 2.5 at +160.
Nadal has shown signs of life lately, making it to the final of the Swedish Open earlier this month before losing to Nuno Borges in the final. He may be a shell of his former self, but he seems to have enough gas left in the tank to at least push Djokovic in what could be the final meeting in their historic rivalry.
Pick: OVER 2.5 Sets (+180)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.