Olympic Women's Hockey Gold Medal Odds Ahead of Semifinals (USA Favored to Win)

Only four teams remain in the Olympic women’s hockey tournament, as the semifinals are set for Monday, Feb. 16.

The United States, Sweden, Canada and Switzerland have advanced to the semis, with a potential matchup between the United States and Canada still possible in the final.

Entering the tournament, the USA was a -145 favorite to win the gold medal with Canada in second at +145. However, both Sweden (+6500) and Switzerland (+10000) have made some dark horse runs in this year’s Olympics.

Shockingly enough, only the United States has seen its odds improve during this tournament, as oddsmakers have it heavily favored to win the gold.

Here’s a look at the gold medal odds and game odds ahead of Monday’s semifinal games.

Olympic Women's Hockey Gold Medal Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

USA: -330

Canada: +225

Sweden: +8000

Switzerland: +10000

The United States has an implied probability of 76.74% to win the gold based on the -330 odds it has ahead of the semifinals. Team USA has dominated so far, beating Italy 6-0 in the quarterfinals. The Americans have allowed just one goal in the Olympics, scoring at least five in every game. They’ve outscored their opponents 26-1 entering Monday’s semifinal.

Olympic Women's Hockey Semifinal Odds

Sweden vs. USA Odds and Total

Puck Line

Sweden +4.5 (+124)

USA -4.5 (-148)

Moneyline

Sweden: +3500

USA: -20000

Total

6.5 (Over +105/Under -125)

The Americans have not faced Sweden yet, knocking off Italy (quarterfinals), Canada, Switzerland, Finland and Czechia in their games.

They’ve won by five or more goals in all but one matchup, and have gone UNDER 6.5 goals in every matchup in this tournament.

Switzerland vs. Canada Odds and total

Puck Line

Switzerland +4.5 (-108)

Canada -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Switzerland: +3000

Canada: -10000

Total

5.5 (Over -148/Under +124)

Canada is heavily favored in this matchup after it beat Switzerland 4-0 in Group Play earlier in the Olympics.

The Canadians have a loss to Team USA, but they’ve allowed just two total goals in all of their other games, including a 5-1 win over Germany in the quarterfinals.

Switzerland was a dark horse coming into this tournament, and it has yet to score in two games against Canada and the USA.

