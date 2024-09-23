Opening Georgia vs. Alabama Point Spread has Historic Significance for Crimson Tide
Georgia heads to Tuscaloosa for a rematch of last season's SEC Championship that was won by the Crimson Tide and cost the Bulldogs a shot at a three-peat.
The Bulldogs are viewed as the best team in the country, and it's getting the respect against the Crimson Tide, poised to be a favorite at Bryant-Denny Stadium, which would put Kirby Smart's team in rare air.
Of course, Alabama has a new coach in Kalen DeBoer in place of Nick Saban, who rarely was catching points ever. Now, in his fourth game as head coach of the Crimson Tide, he is a home underdog.
Both teams are undefeated and both surely are planning on competing in the first 12-team College Football Playoff.
With each squad equipped with a Heisman Trophy contender in Carson Beck of Georgia and Jalen Milroe of Alabama, this game is sure to be one of the games of the year, with plenty of betting implications for the rest of the season.
Here's the early odds for the SEC opener for the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs second straight conference road game after a close call at Kentucky.
Georgia vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia: -2.5 (-105)
- Alabama: +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Georgia: -125
- Alabama: +104
Total: 49.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
