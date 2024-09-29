SI

Opening Odds for College Football Week 6

Reed Wallach

Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the football against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
After a thrilling Week 5 in college football, conference play continues across the nation.

While the likes of Alabama have stakes its claim as a true National Championship contender this season by beating Georgia in thrilling fashion, Miami can use a bounce back effort after needing a thrilling come from behind win to win at home as a massive favorite. The Hurricanes head out west for a matchup against ACC foe Cal, will the team avoid a letdown after a scare as big favorites last week?

Get the odds for every game in the Week 6 slate below, starting on Thursday night and raging through Saturday evening.

College Football Week 6 Opening Odds

Thursday, October 3rd

  • Texas State (-14.5) vs. Troy, O/U: 57.5
  • Sam Houston (-10.5) vs. UTEP, O/U: 49.5

Friday, October 4th

  • Jacksonville State(-14.5) vs. Kennesaw State, O/U: 48.5
  • Houston vs. TCU (-17), O/U: 49.5
  • Michigan State vs. Oregon (-24.5), O/U: 52.5
  • Syracuse vs. UNLV (-4.5), O/U: 57.5

Saturday, October 5th

  • UCLA vs. Penn State (-28), O/U: 44.5
  • Missouri vs. Texas A&M (-2), O/U: 49.5
  • SMU vs. Louisville (-7), O/U: 58.5
  • Purdue vs. Wisconsin (-13.5), O/U: 46.5
  • UMass vs. Northern Illinois (-17.5), O/U: 45.5
  • Boston College vs. Virginia (-3), O/U: 50.5
  • Pitt (-2.5) vs. North Carolina, O/U: 64.5
  • Wake Forest vs. NC State (-6), O/U: 55.5
  • Navy (-9) vs. Air Force, O/U: 36.5
  • Tulane (-14.5) vs. UAB, O/U: 55.5
  • Western Michigan (8.5) vs. Ball State, O/U: 56.5
  • Iowa vs. Ohio State (-20.5), O/U: 43.5
  • Auburn vs. Georgia (-23.5), O/U: 50.5
  • Ole Miss (-9) vs. South Carolina, O/U: 51.5
  • Indiana (-13.5) vs. Northwestern, O/U: 42.5
  • Temple vs. UConn (-13.5), O/U: 50.5
  • Virginia Tech (-6.5) vs. Stanford, O/U: 53.5
  • Appalachian State vs. Marshall (-1.5), O/U: 58.5
  • Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo (-6.5), O/U: 43.5
  • East Carolina (-7.5) vs. Charlotte, O/U: 46.5
  • Rutgers vs. Nebraska (-6.5), O/U: 43.5
  • West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State (-6.5), O/U: 65.5
  • Alabama (-24.5) vs. Vanderbilt, O/U: 55.5
  • Colorado State vs. Oregon State (-14), O/U: 48.5
  • Clemson (-15.5) vs. Florida State O/U: 46.5
  • Utah State vs. Boise State (-26), O/U: 65.5
  • South Alabama (-4.5) vs. Arkansas State, O/U: 62.5
  • Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina (-5.5), O/U: 55.5
  • James Madison (-15) vs. UL-Monroe, O/U: 48.5
  • Louisiana (-15.5) vs. Southern Mississippi, O/U: 57.5
  • Tennessee (-13.5) vs. Arkansas, O/U: 60.5
  • Michigan vs. Washington (-2.5), O/U: 40.5
  • USC (-9.5) vs. Minnesota, O/U: 52.5
  • Baylor vs. Iowa State (-13), O/U: 46.5
  • Nevada vs. San Jose State (-7), O/U: 47.5
  • UCF vs. Florida (-1), O/U: 59.5
  • Duke vs. Georgia Tech (-8), O/U: 54.5
  • Hawai'i vs. San Diego State (-3), O/U: 47.5
  • Miami (Florida) (-13) vs. California, O/U: 55.5
  • Texas Tech vs. Arizona (-5), O/U: 62.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

