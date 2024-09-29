Opening Odds for College Football Week 6
After a thrilling Week 5 in college football, conference play continues across the nation.
While the likes of Alabama have stakes its claim as a true National Championship contender this season by beating Georgia in thrilling fashion, Miami can use a bounce back effort after needing a thrilling come from behind win to win at home as a massive favorite. The Hurricanes head out west for a matchup against ACC foe Cal, will the team avoid a letdown after a scare as big favorites last week?
Get the odds for every game in the Week 6 slate below, starting on Thursday night and raging through Saturday evening.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
College Football Week 6 Opening Odds
Thursday, October 3rd
- Texas State (-14.5) vs. Troy, O/U: 57.5
- Sam Houston (-10.5) vs. UTEP, O/U: 49.5
Friday, October 4th
- Jacksonville State(-14.5) vs. Kennesaw State, O/U: 48.5
- Houston vs. TCU (-17), O/U: 49.5
- Michigan State vs. Oregon (-24.5), O/U: 52.5
- Syracuse vs. UNLV (-4.5), O/U: 57.5
Saturday, October 5th
- UCLA vs. Penn State (-28), O/U: 44.5
- Missouri vs. Texas A&M (-2), O/U: 49.5
- SMU vs. Louisville (-7), O/U: 58.5
- Purdue vs. Wisconsin (-13.5), O/U: 46.5
- UMass vs. Northern Illinois (-17.5), O/U: 45.5
- Boston College vs. Virginia (-3), O/U: 50.5
- Pitt (-2.5) vs. North Carolina, O/U: 64.5
- Wake Forest vs. NC State (-6), O/U: 55.5
- Navy (-9) vs. Air Force, O/U: 36.5
- Tulane (-14.5) vs. UAB, O/U: 55.5
- Western Michigan (8.5) vs. Ball State, O/U: 56.5
- Iowa vs. Ohio State (-20.5), O/U: 43.5
- Auburn vs. Georgia (-23.5), O/U: 50.5
- Ole Miss (-9) vs. South Carolina, O/U: 51.5
- Indiana (-13.5) vs. Northwestern, O/U: 42.5
- Temple vs. UConn (-13.5), O/U: 50.5
- Virginia Tech (-6.5) vs. Stanford, O/U: 53.5
- Appalachian State vs. Marshall (-1.5), O/U: 58.5
- Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo (-6.5), O/U: 43.5
- East Carolina (-7.5) vs. Charlotte, O/U: 46.5
- Rutgers vs. Nebraska (-6.5), O/U: 43.5
- West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State (-6.5), O/U: 65.5
- Alabama (-24.5) vs. Vanderbilt, O/U: 55.5
- Colorado State vs. Oregon State (-14), O/U: 48.5
- Clemson (-15.5) vs. Florida State O/U: 46.5
- Utah State vs. Boise State (-26), O/U: 65.5
- South Alabama (-4.5) vs. Arkansas State, O/U: 62.5
- Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina (-5.5), O/U: 55.5
- James Madison (-15) vs. UL-Monroe, O/U: 48.5
- Louisiana (-15.5) vs. Southern Mississippi, O/U: 57.5
- Tennessee (-13.5) vs. Arkansas, O/U: 60.5
- Michigan vs. Washington (-2.5), O/U: 40.5
- USC (-9.5) vs. Minnesota, O/U: 52.5
- Baylor vs. Iowa State (-13), O/U: 46.5
- Nevada vs. San Jose State (-7), O/U: 47.5
- UCF vs. Florida (-1), O/U: 59.5
- Duke vs. Georgia Tech (-8), O/U: 54.5
- Hawai'i vs. San Diego State (-3), O/U: 47.5
- Miami (Florida) (-13) vs. California, O/U: 55.5
- Texas Tech vs. Arizona (-5), O/U: 62.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
