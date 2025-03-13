Oregon vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal
Oregon extended its winning streak to eight games with a second round Big Ten Tournament victory against Indiana.
Since losing to Michigan State back on Saturday, February 8th, marking the Ducks' fifth straight loss in Big Ten play, Oregon has won every game since, setting up an intriguing rematch in the first game of the quarterfinals on Friday afternoon.
Can Oregon keep this game competitive? Here’s our betting preview.
Oregon vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oregon: +5.5 (-110)
- Michigan State: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Oregon: +188
- Michigan State: -230
Total: 143.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oregon vs. Michigan State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 14th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Oregon Record: 24-8
- Michigan State Record: 26-5
Oregon vs. Michigan State Key Players to Watch
Oregon
Jackson Shelstad: The sophomore guard was on point in East Lansing in the lone meeting in the regular season, scoring 22 points on the road as the Ducks led by double digits in the second half before running out of gas. Always a threat, Shelstad is shooting nearly 44% from the perimeter in Big Ten play and has scored at least 17 points in six of the last eight games for Oregon, all wins.
Michigan State
Jase Richardson: All eyes will be on the budding star in Richardson, who scored 29 points in the come-from-behind win against Oregon and has been the team’s best player for the better part of a month. Can the freshman outduel Shelstad yet again in the Big Ten Tournament?
Oregon vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick
While Michigan State ended up covering the nine-point spread in the lone regular season meeting, that doesn’t tell the full story, as Oregon led by double digits in the second half on the road.
Michigan State continues to have shot variance go its way in Big Ten play as the team is allowing the fourth-highest three-point rate in conference play but allowing teams to hit only 26% of its three-point shots, far and away the lowest mark in league play.
I simply don’t find this to be sustainable as we enter postseason play. Oregon found success against Michigan State in the first meeting, making 10 threes in the game, and the team has been shooting at an above average clip from distance, 36% since February 1st, per Bart Torvik.
Oregon has covered in five of seven games as an underdog this season, and I will continue to bank on Michigan State to come back to Earth and defend the perimeter.
PICK: Oregon +5.5 (-110, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
