Oregon vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Jan. 9
Oregon will continue its first season in Big Ten play in hopes of finding some consistency after a 2-2 start to league play, trading wins and losses thus far.
The Ducks are catching points against Ohio State on the road, who went to double overtime on Monday night against Minnesota. Despite a lengthy game, the Buckeyes are a considerable home favorite against the ranked visitors on Thursday night.
Here’s our betting preview for this Big Ten showdown.
Oregon vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oregon: +3.5 (-105)
- Ohio State: -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Oregon: +146
- Ohio State: -178
Total: 150.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oregon vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 9
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Value City Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Oregon Record: 13-2
- Ohio State Record: 10-5
Oregon vs. Ohio State Key Players to Watch
Oregon
Nate Bittle: Bittle continues to be the straw that stirs the Oregon drink, averaging 13 points per game with a career high eight rebounds per game while providing sound rim protection at nearly two blocks per game.
Ohio State
Bruce Thornton: Thornton has thrived this season, a devastating mid-range threat, who has expanded his range to beyond the arc. The junior guard is shooting a career best 44% from 3-point range while setting the table nicely for his teammates, averaging nearly five assists.
Oregon vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Ohio State has taken money in the betting market despite the double overtime thriller on Monday that may leave the team a bit gassed against an Oregon team that presents a tough prep for.
The Ducks blend in man-to-man defense with a matchup zone that can limit some of Ohio State’s strengths, including Thornton’s ability to knock down jump shots off the dribble. Dana Altman would be wise to mix in more zone coverages to keep Ohio State out of the middle of the floor and into a more ball movement-based team.
Meanwhile, the Ducks offense can spread out the Buckeyes with Bittle’s ability to stretch the floor and handle the ball a bit himself.
Oregon’s weaknesses on defense may be masked by Ohio State, who doesn’t crash the high at a high clip and struggles to finish around the rim. Meanwhile, Oregon has shown that it can get to the line with consistency (80th in the country in free throw rate) while Ohio State has struggled to contain its opponents ability to get to the free throw line (295th in opponent free throw rate).
This number continues to push out towards Ohio State despite an obvious rest disadvantage against Oregon. I’ll play back against the line movement and take the Ducks.
PICK: Oregon +3.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
