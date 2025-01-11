Oregon vs. Penn State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Jan. 12
Oregon scored an impressive come from behind win at Ohio State to start a trip on the east coast and will look to cap it with a win on the road against Penn State.
The up-tempo attack of the Nittany Lions is on a bit of a skid in Big Ten play, losers of two straight, but return home after playing two games away from home. Now under .500 in Big Ten play, can Penn State turn its season around with an impressive win and get back in the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation?
Here’s our betting preview for Sunday’s matchup.
Oregon vs. Penn State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oregon: -2.5 (-102)
- Penn State: +2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Oregon: -142
- Penn State: +114
Total: 155.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oregon vs. Penn State How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 12th
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bryce Jordan Center
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Oregon Record: 14-2
- Penn State Record: 12-4
Oregon vs. Penn State Key Players to Watch
Oregon
Nate Bittle: Bittle is off a monster effort at Ohio State, drilling a season high four threes in the win to cap a 21-point, eight rebound effort. The senior big man has improved as a floor spacer as well as showing off deft touch around the rim, averaging nearly 14 points per game with eight rebounds on the season.
Penn State
Nick Kern: More pressure will come on Kern if Ace Baldwin isn’t able to play on Sunday after the guard missed the second half of the Nittany Lions loss to Illinois on Wednesday. Kern has come off the bench for much of this season, but is a valued part of the PSU roster, averaging a career high 12 points while shooting 63% from the field.
Oregon vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
The status of Baldwin is impactful on the spread, but this number indicates that he is trending towards out for this one. So, what’s the best way to attack it?
With Baldwin off the floor this season, Penn State is scoring 14 points fewer per 100 possessions and allowing 16 more points, according to Hoop-Explorer.
Oregon has not been flustered by pressing defenses in a relatively small sample size, but the Nittany Lions bolster an elite interior defense that may make life difficult for the Ducks to initiate its offense around Bittle.
However, without Baldwin, I struggle to see Penn State navigating the morphing zone defense that Dana Altman deploys, blending in man-to-man principles as well. The Ducks will press as well and this can be a tough prep for the Nittany Lions without Baldwin.
Of course, I’m writing this without full knowledge of if the star guard will go, but with two tricky defenses to prepare for and handle, I’ll side with the under. For what it’s worth, Penn State has gone under in both games as an underdog this season.
PICK: UNDER 155.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.