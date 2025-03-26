Orioles vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for MLB Opening Day
MLB Opening Day is finally here!
28 of the 30 teams will be in action on Thursday, March 27, and one of the first games we'll be able to watch is an AL East showdown between the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles will try to repeat the success they had last season while the Blue Jays will try to bounce back after an abysmal 2024 performance.
A long season is ahead, but both teams will be looking to get off to a strong start. Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet this game, including my best bet.
Orioles vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Orioles -1.5 (+142)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-172)
Moneyline
- Orioles -120
- Blue Jays +102
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Orioles vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 27
- Game Time: 3:07 PM EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): MASN2
- Orioles Record: 0-0
- Blue Jays Record: 0-0
Orioles vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Zach Eflin, RHP
- Toronto: Jose Berrios, RHP
Orioles vs. Blue Jays Best Prop Bets
Orioles Prop Bet
- Zach Eflin 6+ Hits Allowed (-105) via DraftKings
Zach Eflin struggled against the Blue Jays last season, allowing a batting average of .313 in four starts against them. The Jays lineup is slightly changed up compared to last season, but the big names are still there. He allowed 6+ hits against them in all four starts against the Jays in 2024 so let's bet on that happening in his first start against them in 2025.
Blue Jays Prop Bet
- Ernie Clement OVER 0.5 RBIs (+195) via BetMGM
It's probably not smart to cite Spring Training stats when making a regular season bet, but I can't look past how well Ernie Clement played for the Blue Jays the past handful of weeks. He rocked a .395 batting average while recording nine RBIs. Let's take a shot at him recording one one Opening Day at +195 odds.
Orioles vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
I'm not sure if the Blue Jays are a postseason team, but I do think they underperformed last season and could be a strong buy low option in 2025. They have plenty of talent in the lineup and now they face an Orioles team that could see some regression after making few offseason moves.
It's also worth noting how each starting pitcher performed against the other team last season. Eflin was rocked by the Blue jays in all four starts, giving up an ERA of 5.79. Meanwhile, Berrios had an impressive ERA of 2.77 in two starts against the O's.
Give me the home underdogs on Opening Day.
Pick: Blue Jays +102 (via FanDuel)
