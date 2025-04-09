Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 9
The Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks wrap up a three-game series on Wednesday in Arizona with a 3:40 p.m. EST start time.
Who doesn’t love some afternoon baseball?
The O’s are just 4-6 in their last 10 games, but they have a chance to steal this series with a win on Wednesday. Baltimore won the first game of the series 5-1 before losing on Tuesday , 4-3, despite taking a 2-0 first-inning lead.
On Wednesday, Dean Kremer gets the ball for Baltimore against Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt, and both of these young arms are looking to turn around slow starts to the 2025 campaign.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for tonight’s contest.
Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Orioles +1.5 (-192)
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
- Orioles: +105
- Diamondbacks: -125
Total
- 9 (Over-108/Under -112)
Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Dean Kremer (1-1, 6.52 ERA)
- Arizona: Brandon Pfaadt (1-1, 5.25 ERA)
Yankees vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 9
- Time: 3:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): ARID, MASN2
- Orioles record: 5-7
- Diamondbacks record: 6-6
Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets
Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet
- Dean Kremer UNDER 16.5 Outs Recorded (-120)
Dean Kremer has failed to clear 16.5 outs recorded this season, and a big reason why is the fact that he’s allowed a ton of baserunners.
Kremer has given up 13 hits and two walks in two starts, allowing eight runs (seven earned). I’d expect him to struggle against an Arizona offense that is seventh in MLB in OPS so far in the 2025 season.
Kremer has thrown over 80 pitches in both of his starts, but the O’s have only let him work through 16 outs in his longest outing and 13 in his other appearance.
Orioles vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
This could be a high-scoring matchup, as both of these starters have allowed at least three runs in each of their matchups.
In Kremer’s two starts, the O’s have finished with 14 and 10 combined runs while the D-Backs have cleared nine runs – the total in this game – in one of Pfaadt’s outings.
Both of these teams have sub-4.00 bullpen ERAs, but the D-Backs offense has been strong in 2025, ranking seventh in OPS and fifth in runs scored. The O’s (eighth in runs scored) are also very capable of putting up a crooked number – something they showed on Monday in this series.
Let’s root for some runs in this series finale.
Pick: OVER 9 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.