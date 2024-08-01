SI

Orioles vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, and Probable Pitchers for Thursday, August 1

The Baltimore Orioles are in a great spot tonight against the Cleveland Guardians.

Iain MacMillan

Jul 31, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) rounds third base after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports
The top two teams in the American League will face each other in a four-game series over the weekend when the Baltimore Orioles head to Cleveland to take on the Guardians.

The O's have stumbled of late, going 5-5 in their last 10 games. Now they have just a 0.5-game lead on the New York Yankees in the AL East. They're hoping a two-game win streak they're carrying into this series will help propel them to a win against the Guardians.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's American League showdown.

Orioles vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line, and Total

Run Line:

  • Orioles -1.5 (+140)
  • Guardians +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline:

  • Orioles -110
  • Guardians -106

Total:

  • 9.0 (Over -110/Under -110)

Orioles vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

  • Baltimore: Trevor Rogers (2-9, 4.53 ERA)
  • Guardians: Ben Lively (9-6, 3.44 ERA)

Orioles vs. Guardians How to Watch

  • Date: Thursday, August 1
  • Time: 2:02 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Progressive Field
  • How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Great Lakes, MASN
  • Orioles record: 65-44
  • Guardians record: 65-42

Orioles vs. Guardians Key Players to Watch

Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Rogers: The former Marlins pitcher will be making his first start for the Orioles since being acquired at the Trade Deadline. The lefty has a 4.43 ERA through 21 starts so far this season.

Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez: The Guardians third baseman has been fantastic this season, hitting 27 home runs along with 114 hits and 87 RBIs. He has the ability to blow a game wide open any time he steps up to the plate.

Orioles vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

The Guardians are the team I'm targeting as a fade candidate in the final stretch of the season as I expect them to regress. Their offense has been abysmal lately, ranking 28th in the Majors in OPS at .645 over the last 30 days. Their batting average also sits at a lowly .225.

I'm fascinated to see how Rogers performs as a member of the Orioles as Baltimore now has a loaded roster and is ready to make a run at the World Series.

I'll back the O's in a pick'em spot against the overperforming Guardians.

Pick: Orioles -110

