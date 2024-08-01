Orioles vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, and Probable Pitchers for Thursday, August 1
The top two teams in the American League will face each other in a four-game series over the weekend when the Baltimore Orioles head to Cleveland to take on the Guardians.
The O's have stumbled of late, going 5-5 in their last 10 games. Now they have just a 0.5-game lead on the New York Yankees in the AL East. They're hoping a two-game win streak they're carrying into this series will help propel them to a win against the Guardians.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's American League showdown.
Orioles vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Run Line:
- Orioles -1.5 (+140)
- Guardians +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline:
- Orioles -110
- Guardians -106
Total:
- 9.0 (Over -110/Under -110)
Orioles vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Trevor Rogers (2-9, 4.53 ERA)
- Guardians: Ben Lively (9-6, 3.44 ERA)
Orioles vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 1
- Time: 2:02 p.m. EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Great Lakes, MASN
- Orioles record: 65-44
- Guardians record: 65-42
Orioles vs. Guardians Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Orioles
Trevor Rogers: The former Marlins pitcher will be making his first start for the Orioles since being acquired at the Trade Deadline. The lefty has a 4.43 ERA through 21 starts so far this season.
Cleveland Guardians
Jose Ramirez: The Guardians third baseman has been fantastic this season, hitting 27 home runs along with 114 hits and 87 RBIs. He has the ability to blow a game wide open any time he steps up to the plate.
Orioles vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
The Guardians are the team I'm targeting as a fade candidate in the final stretch of the season as I expect them to regress. Their offense has been abysmal lately, ranking 28th in the Majors in OPS at .645 over the last 30 days. Their batting average also sits at a lowly .225.
I'm fascinated to see how Rogers performs as a member of the Orioles as Baltimore now has a loaded roster and is ready to make a run at the World Series.
I'll back the O's in a pick'em spot against the overperforming Guardians.
Pick: Orioles -110
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.