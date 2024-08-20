Orioles vs. Mets Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 20 (Bet O’s as Dogs?)
Francisco Alvarez was the hero on Monday night, smacking a walk-off home run for the New York Mets to take down the Baltimore Orioles.
The loss knocked the O’s out of the top spot in the AL East division, while the Mets are continuing to climb in the NL wild card race heading into Tuesday’s matchup.
The O’s are rolling with righty Dean Kremer in this one as they look to avoid falling further behind the New York Yankees in the division.
Let’s dive into the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for Tuesday night.
Orioles vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-198)
- Mets -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline
- Orioles: +102
- Mets: -122
Total
- 8.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
Orioles vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Dean Kremer (5-9, 4.48 ERA)
- New York: Jose Quintana (6-8, 4.26 ERA)
Orioles vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, MASN
- Orioles record: 73-53
- Mets record: 65-60
Orioles vs. Mets Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Orioles
Dean Kremer: It’s been a bit of a down season for Kremer, who has a 4.48 ERA and 4.79 FIP in 2024. The Orioles are just 7-10 in Kremer’s games, although he did put together six innings of one-run ball in his last start.
New York Mets
Francisco Alvarez: Alvarez sent the Mets fans home happy on Monday, smacking a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth. The young catcher is hitting .253 with six homers in 67 games so far this season.
Orioles vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
There are a few reasons to love the Orioles in this matchup, starting with Quintana’s struggles in the month of August.
The Mets lefty has a 6.89 ERA across three starts, and the Mets have yet to win one of his outings this month. To make matters worse for New York, the O’s are dominant against lefties this season, ranking fourth in the league in OPS and seventh in batting average.
Kremer has been up and down for the O’s, but he’s allowed three or fewer runs in five of his last eight starts. The Orioles are under .500 in his outings, but I’m willing to take them at plus money given how great they’ve been in 2024.
Pick: Orioles Moneyline (+102)
