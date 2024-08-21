Orioles vs. Mets Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 21 (Bet NY in Series Finale)
The New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles split the first two games of their three-game series, making Wednesday’s afternoon matchup a rubber match.
New York is looking to stay afloat in the race for a wild card spot in the National League, and it has lefty Sean Manaea on the mound. Manaea has thrown seven innings in three of his last four outings, lowering his ERA to 3.46 in the process.
Meanwhile, the O’s are relying on one of their struggling pitchers – lefty Cole Irvin – to bounce back and get them a win in Game 3.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for the first matchup of the day in Major League Baseball.
Orioles vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-185)
- Mets -1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- Orioles: +110
- Mets: -130
Total
- 8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Orioles vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Cole Irvin (6-5, 4.85 ERA)
- New York: Sean Manaea (9-5, 3.46 ERA)
Orioles vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 21
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, SNY
- Orioles record: 74-53
- Mets record: 65-61
Orioles vs. Mets Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Orioles
Cole Irvin: Irvin is making his first appearance for the O’s since late July, and he’s been a bullpen arm, as well as a starter in 2024. Irvin’s ERA has risen nearly two runs since the start of June, so the O’s could be in trouble if he doesn’t have it early.
New York Mets
Pete Alonso: Pete Alonso is hitting the cover off the ball over the last week, and he’s one of my favorite players to target to hit a home run tonight. Here’s a quick breakdown from today’s Daily Dinger (our best home runs picks):
Alonso is hitting .250 against left-handed pitching this season, smacking nine homers in 116 at bats. Over the last seven days, Alonso has two homers and is hitting a blistering .308.
Irvin has given up 14 homers in 21 outings this season, and he’s been extremely prone to the long ball as of late, giving up at least one in nine of his last 11 starts.
Orioles vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
I have a hard time betting on Irvin, especially since his first outing back is coming on the road.
The Mets have the clear pitching advantage with Manaea on the mound, as he’s lowered his ERA from 4.16 on June 19 to 3.46 over his last 10 starts. During that stretch, Manaea has allowed more than three runs in a start just one time, and he’s posted a 2.61 ERA.
On the season, the Mets are 16-8 when Manaea is on the mound, and I expect that trend to continue this afternoon.
Both of these teams have hit left-handed pitching well, ranking inside the top five in OPS, but Irvin is far and away the more volatile starter.
Back the Mets to win the series with arguably their best pitcher on the mound.
Pick: Mets Moneyline (-130)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.