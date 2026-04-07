Orioles vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7

A pair of under .500 teams face off on Tuesday afternoon as one of three afternoon games in Major League Baseball.

The Baltimore Orioles are looking to move to 3-0 when Trevor Rogers (1.38 ERA) is on the mound this season, as the former All-Star has completely turned around his career since the start of the 2025 season.

Rogers has followed up an 18-start, 1.81 ERA season in 2025 with back-to-back gems in the 2026 season to lead the O’s to two of their four wins. He’ll take on struggling White Sox youngster Shane Smith (19.29 ERA), who has allowed 11 hits, 10 earned runs and four walks in less than five innings of work (two starts) so far this season.

Oddsmakers at the best betting sites have set the O’s as road favorites in this game after they snuck away with a 2-1 win in Monday’s series opener.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Tuesday’s matinee matchup.

Orioles vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles -1.5 (+123)

White Sox +1.5 (-149)

Moneyline

Orioles: -143

White Sox: +119

Total

7 (Over -102/Under -118)

Orioles vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Baltimore: Trevor Rogers (2-0, 1.38 ERA)

Chicago: Shane Smith (0-2, 19.29 ERA)

Orioles vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 7

Time: 3:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): MASN, CSN-Chicago+

Orioles record: 4-6

White Sox record: 4-6

Orioles vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Shane Smith OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+122)

I have a little plus-money prop fading Smith in this matchup, as the White Sox righty has allowed 11 hits in just 4.2 innings this season, including a three-inning, eight-hit showing in his last start against Miami.

Baltimore is in the bottom 10 in the league in runs scored, but it does rank 10th in MLB in batting average through its first 10 games. So, the O’s should be able to hit Smith, who is in the 16th percentile in expected batting average against and the seventh percentile in whiff percentage this season.

The White Sox righty is allowing an insane 21.2 hits per nine innings this season, and he had a pedestrian 1.19 WHIP in the 2025 season. Smith may not work deep enough into the game for this prop to hit, but he only needed three innings to smash it in his last start.

Orioles vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

Both the White Sox and Orioles are in the bottom 10 in MLB in runs scored this season, and the O’s (16th in OPS) have a slightly better OPS than the White Sox (27th in OPS) through their first 10 games.

The key in this game is simply the pitching matchup, as Smith has gotten off to a terrible start in 2026, allowing 11 hits, 12 runs (10 earned) and four walks in just 4.2 innings of work.

The White Sox have been outscored 24 to 2 in his two starts.

Meanwhile, Rogers is building on a bounce-back 2025 season, allowing just two runs through 13.0 innings this season, leading the O’s to a 2-0 record in his outings.

Last season, Baltimore was an impressive 13-5 when Rogers was on the mound, and the lefty had a 1.81 ERA to show for it.

I love the Orioles as road favorites in this game, even though their offense has yet to find its groove in the 2026 season.

Pick: Orioles Moneyline (-143 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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