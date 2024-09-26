Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Thursday, Sept. 26 (Bet on Gerrit Cole)
The New York Yankees failed to clinch the AL East for the second straight game, losing 9-7 at home to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.
Baltimore is now just four games back with four games to play, and it has ace Corbin Burnes on the mound tonight.
New York needs to win just one game – not even against the O’s – in its final four to clinch the AL East, but the bigger issue for the Yankees may be locking up the No. 1 seed in the AL.
The Cleveland Guardians are now just half a game back for New York in the loss column heading into their final three games over the weekend.
With ace Gerrit Cole on the bump for the Yanks, can they close out the AL East on Thursday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for this divisional matchup.
Orioles vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-175)
- Yankees -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline
- Orioles: +124
- Yankees: -148
Total
- 7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Orioles vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Corbin Burnes (15-8, 2.95 ERA)
- New York: Gerrit Cole (7-5, 3.67 ERA)
Orioles vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 26
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, MASN
- Orioles record: 88-70
- Yankees record: 92-66
Orioles vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Orioles
Gunnar Henderson: Henderson sunk the Yankees on Wednesday night, picking up three hits, driving in two runs, and scoring two more in the 9-7 win. On the season, Henderson is hitting .285 with 37 home runs and 91 runs batted in.
New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole: After a nightmare outing against the Boston Red Sox, Cole was lights out in his last outing, pitching nine innings of two-hit, one-run ball against the Oakland A’s. The Yankees are now 9-7 when Cole is on the mound, and he held the O’s to just one run across six innings the last time he faced them.
Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Cole’s outing against Boston spoiled what has been an otherwise dominant month of September for the reigning AL Cy Young award winner.
In his three other starts this month, Cole has allowed just nine hits, and two earned runs, and struck out 23 across 21 innings of work.
He’s a player that I’m looking to target in the prop market, and given New York’s struggles in this series, I’d rather take a Cole prop than bet on a side tonight.
Over his last nine starts (since the start of August), Cole has allowed more than two earned runs on just two occasions – the blowup against Boston and a three-run outing against Washington.
He held the O’s to just four hits and one earned run across six frames earlier this season, and he only gave up two runs and three hits across four games in his first start of 2024, which also came against the O’s.
I love Cole to have a strong outing and potentially help the Yanks clinch the AL East tonight.
Pick: Gerrit Cole UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-140)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.