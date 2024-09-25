Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Sept. 25 (How to Bet Total)
Another day, another chance for the New York Yankees to clinch the AL East.
New York dropped Tuesday’s game 5-3, giving the O’s hope to still win the division this season.
The Yankees are favored again on Wednesday with Nestor Cortes on the mound, but he’ll be opposed by Zach Eflin, who has been elite since the trade deadline.
This game has a low total at 7.5, but betting on the total may be the way to go with both starters thriving over the last two months.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet on Wednesday.
Orioles vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-170)
- Yankees -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Orioles: +130
- Yankees: -155
Total
- 7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Orioles vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Zach Eflin (10-9. 3.53 ERA)
- New York: Nestor Cortes (9-10, 3.77 ERA)
Orioles vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 25
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, YES Network
- Orioles record: 87-70
- Yankees record: 92-65
Orioles vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Orioles
Zach Eflin: Acquired by the O’s at the trade deadline, Elfin has been lights out since he joined Baltimore, posting a 2.31 ERA and leading them to a 6-2 record in eight starts. Eflin pitched 12 innings against the Yankees earlier this year with Tampa, allowing five runs and 11 hits.
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: Judge smacked his 56th homer of the season on Tuesday night, going 1-for-3 with a walk in the Yankees’ loss. This is a tough matchup for him on Wednesday, as he’s just 3-for-17 with 10 strikeouts in his career against Eflin.
Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Both of these starters have been pitching well, with Cortes allowing one or fewer earned runs in six of his last seven starts.
The O’s have been elite when Eflin is on the mound (6-2 straight up), so I don’t love fading the O’s after they picked up a win in a less favorable pitching matchup on Tuesday night.
New York needs just one win to clinch the AL East, but I’m not sold on that coming in this game since it is just 14-17 in Cortes’ starts.
So, I’m targeting the UNDER given how well these starters have fared as of late. Since joining the O’s, Eflin has had four starts fall short of this total and seven of them with just eight total runs or less.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.