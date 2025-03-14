Pacers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 14
The Indiana Pacers' quest for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference continues on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, who are down Joel Embiid and Paul George.
It was recently reported that George is consulting doctors to potentially have a procedure on his groin and knee issues, and with the 76ers losing eight of their last 10, it makes sense to shut him down for the rest of the 2024-25 season.
Indiana is in a battle with the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons for the No. 4 seed in the East, but it has struggled a bit as of late. Tyrese Haliburton missed three games that Indiana lost, but he returned and hit a game-winner against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.
With the Pacers favored on the road, how should we bet on this matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Friday night.
Pacers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers -13 (-112)
- 76ers +13 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pacers: -850
- 76ers: +575
Total
- 232 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pacers vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 14
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Indiana
- Pacers record: 36-28
- 76ers record: 22-43
Pacers vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – probable
- Enrique Freeman – doubtful
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Quenton Jackson – doubtful
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
- Andre Drummond – questionable
- Justin Edwards – questionable
- Tyrese Maxey – out
- Jared McCain – out
- Joel Embiid – out
- Paul George – out
- Eric Gordon – out
- Quentin Grimes – questionable
- Kyle Lowry – out
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – questionable
Pacers vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-110)
Tyrese Haliburton returned from a three-game absence to hit a game-winning shot against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, and he picked up his seventh consecutive game with 10 or more dimes in the process.
Now, the Pacers star gets to face a Philly defense that is 27th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games and 24th overall in opponent assists per game.
Haliburton is averaging 8.9 assists per game, but he’s been too hot passing the ball to fade here. Overall, Hali is averaging over 15 potential assists per game, giving him a great floor to hit this prop.
Pacers vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
The Pacers have struggled against the spread as road favorites this season, going 5-12 against the spread, but they are the side to bet in this game.
Philly is down its three best players and has listed Drummond, Grimes, and Oubre as questionable, potentially leaving it with an extremely short roster on Friday.
The Sixers are also just 28th in the NBA in net rating in their last 10 games, while the Pacers are 11th. With Haliburton back, Indiana has a much higher ceiling on offense, and three of its recent losses all came with him out of the lineup.
The Sixers have also been the worst team against the spread this season. I cannot trust them to cover in this contest.
Pick: Pacers -13 (-112 at DraftKings)
