Pacers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 3 (Predictions for Giannis, Lillard and Siakam)
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks need a win at home in Game 3 to get back in their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers, but they have not looked great overall in this matchup.
Despite that, Giannis has been elite, and if you’re like me and want to bet on him – but not the Bucks – you’ve come to the right place.
I have three player prop picks for this Game 3 clash, including a points prop for Giannis and a pick for one Pacers star that has dominated Milwaukee in the 2024-25 season.
Here’s a full breakdown of these props and their odds ahead of Friday’s contest.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Bucks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-110)
- Pascal Siakam OVER 19.5 Points (-120)
- Damian Lillard OVER 6.5 Assists (-110)
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-110)
So far in this series, Giannis has gone off, averaging 35.0 points per game while shooting over 65 percent from the field.
Pretty good.
The Bucks’ backs are against the wall in Game 3, as a loss would all but seal their fate in the first round. So, I expect a ton of minutes and shots for Giannis against a Pacers team that he has dominated this season – and in previous seasons.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 36.8 points, 12.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game in nine games against the Pacers dating back to April of 2023.
Pascal Siakam OVER 19.5 Points (-120)
Pacers forward Pascal Siakam has thrived against the Bucks this season, and I expect that to keep going in Game 3.
In six meetings (including playoffs) against Milwaukee, Siakam has scored 25, 20, 25, 26, 25 and 24 points, clearing this line for Game 3 every time. He’s taken at least 14 shots in each of those games as well.
The Pacers currently have an offensive rating over 121 in the playoffs, and Siakam has been a big reason why, shooting 58.1 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.
It’s becoming clear that Milwaukee doesn’t match up well with the three-time All-Star, and I think this line is set way too low for him in Game 3.
Damian Lillard OVER 6.5 Assists (-110)
Lillard averaged 7.1 assists per game in the 2024-25 regular season, and he returned to pick up seven assists in Game 2.
While Dame’s performance is a little bit of a wild card to predict since he missed a month before returning – in the playoffs (!!) – I like this line for him in Game 3.
The Bucks need easier ways to get Giannis the ball – Dame can run plenty of two-man action with him – and Lillard doesn’t seem to be playing a reduced role, as he suited up for 36:58 in Game 2.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.