Pacers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bennedict Mathurin)
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are hitting their stride, winning four of their last five games heading into Friday’s NBA Cup matchup with the Indiana Pacers.
This matchup provided some electric, high-scoring games last season, and Antetokounmpo is a player to watch in the prop market given his recent success against Indiana.
The Pacers are down a few players to injury, but that could open up some opportunities in the prop market on Friday night.
I have a few player props to consider for this NBA Cup showdown.
Best NBA Prop Bets Pacers vs. Bucks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-110)
- Damian Lillard UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
- Benedict Mathurin OVER 18.5 Points (-110)
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-110)
I’m eyeing Giannis Antetokounmpo’s points prop in this one, as he’s leading the NBA right now at 32.1 points per game while shooting 61.0 percent from the field.
The Bucks star has scored at least 30 points in eight of his 14 games this season, and he’s dominated the Pacers in recent meetings, putting up 26, 50, 41, 25, 38, 54, 37, 64, 30 and 26 in his last 10 games against them.
He should have a field day with Indiana down one of its best defenders – Aaron Nesmith – on Friday.
Damian Lillard UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
Damian Lillard is going to get up a ton of shots from 3, which makes this a bit of a volatile prop on Friday. But, he’s really struggling from deep, making this worth a shot with the line for the star guard still at 3.5.
Dame is shooting just 3-for-28 from beyond the arc in his last four games, and he’s made more than three shots from beyond the arc in just four of his 12 appearances this season.
Until he starts to turn things around from deep, he’s impossible to trust at such a high number.
Benedict Mathurin OVER 18.5 Points (-110)
Former lottery pick Bennedict Mathurin is a buy-low candidate on Friday after he scored just eight points against the Houston Rockets in his last game, lowering his points prop down to 18.5 in this matchup.
Over his last 11 games, Mathurin has scored 19 or more points in eight of them, and he’s averaging 18.8 points per game on the season.
Milwaukee is playing better as of late, but it still ranks just 15th in the NBA in defensive rating. I’ll bet on the Mathurin bounce-back game tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.