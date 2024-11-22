Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
Despite their slow start to the season the Milwaukee Bucks have won four of their last five games and are 1-0 in NBA Cup Group Play heading into Friday’s night’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers (0-1 in NBA Cup Group Play).
The Bucks are coming off a solid home win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday where they rode a massive game – and third quarter – from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Meanwhile, the Pacers have dropped two games in a row, including a 17-point loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
Indiana is off to a slow start, and injuries to players like Myles Turner, Isaiah Jackson, Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith certainly have not helped.
The Pacers are also just 2-7 on the road this season, and oddsmakers have them set as underdogs in this NBA Cup clash.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my best bet for Friday’s matchup.
Pacers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers +5.5 (-118)
- Bucks -5.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +170
- Bucks: -205
Total
- 237 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pacers vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 22
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local)
- Pacers record: 6-9
- Bucks record: 6-9
Pacers vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- James Wiseman – out
- Aaron Nesmith – out
- Andrew Nembhard – out
- Ben Sheppard – questionable
- Tristen Newton – questionable
- Jarace Walker – questionable
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Khris Middleton – out
- Ryan Rollins – out
- AJ Johnson – out
- Chris Livingston – out
Pacers vs. Bucks Key Players to Watch
Indiana Pacers
Pascal Siakam: In his first full season with Indiana, Siakam is averaging 20.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 46.9 percent from 3. Despite his strong play, the Pacers are just the No. 16 offense so far this season.
Milwaukee Bucks
Damian Lillard: The Bucks are winning, but Lillard isn’t playing his best basketball as of late, shooting just 3-for-28 from beyond the arc in his last four games. The Bucks need him to turn things around to have a real chance at a top seed in the East this season.
Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
The Bucks have been playing better as of late, but I’m not sold on laying the points with them – even against an Indiana team that has struggled on the road.
The Pacers had the Bucks’ number last season, playing at a fast pace and forcing them into high-scoring games.
What also opened up in the Bucks-Pacers matchups were some big scoring games from Giannis, and he’s the subject of my favorite bet in this one.
I’m eyeing Giannis’ points prop in this one, as he’s leading the NBA right now at 32.1 points per game while shooting 61.0 percent from the field.
The Bucks star has scored at least 30 points in eight of his 14 games this season, and he’s dominated the Pacers in recent meetings, putting up 26, 50, 41, 25, 38, 54, 37, 64, 30 and 26 in his last 10 games against them.
He should have a field day with Indiana banged up entering Friday’s contest.
Pick: Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-110)
