Pacers vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 2 (Bet on Evan Mobley, Tyrese Haliburton)
Game 1 between the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers wasn’t short on drama, as Indiana pulled off a massive upset behind big games from Andrew Nembhard and Tyrese Haliburton.
So, why not back those players again tonight in the prop market?
Indiana is set as a massive underdog, but the Cavs need more from their supporting cast after Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points – but also took 30 shots – in Game 1. Evan Mobley (20 points in Game 1) may be a player that could step up on Tuesday.
Here’s a breakdown of my three favorite player props for this Game 2 on Tuesday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Cavaliers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-135)
- Evan Mobley OVER 17.5 Points (-115)
- Andrew Nembhard OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+120)
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-135)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Haliburton is a steal at this line in Game 2:
Haliburton dominated in Game 1, racking up 13 assists in just over 36 minutes, the fifth time in six playoff games that he’s eclipsed 9.5 assists.
The Pacers star is averaging an insane 17.3 potential assists per game, and Indiana showed in Game 1 that it can get out and run against this Cavs team to get some easy baskets.
Haliburton had 10 assists by the third quarter in Game 1, and he will remain the focal point of Indiana’s offense going forward. Even though the Pacers don’t have an elite one-on-one scorer, although Haliburton is pretty close, they thrive on ball movement and pushing the pace.
I love Haliburton at this number in Game 2.
Evan Mobley OVER 17.5 Points (-115)
Evan Mobley had a strong showing in Game 1, scoring 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting (2-for-5 from 3) while adding 10 rebounds.
The Pacers gave Mobley some pretty good looks from deep, and he was able to make them pay. On top of that, the Cavs big man was efficient on his two-point attempts, hitting seven of eight shots.
I expect the Cavs to keep Mobley as a focal point of their attack, especially when Myles Turner is out of the game. During the regular season, Mobley averaged 18.5 points per game, and I expect the Cavs to attempt to even out their shot distribution after Donovan Mitchell and Ty Jerome combined for more than half of the team’s attempts in Game 1.
Andrew Nembhard OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+120)
This postseason, Andrew Nembhard is shooting way above where he was in the regular season from beyond the arc.
In 65 regular season games, Nembhard shot just 29.1 percent from 3, but he’s shooting 16-for-28 from deep in the playoffs (57.1 percent), clearing this prop in four of his six games.
Since Nembhard is attempting nearly five shots from deep per night, he’s worth a shot at +120 to clear this line.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.