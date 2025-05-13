Pacers vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 5 (Target Andrew Nembhard, Haliburton)
The Cleveland Cavaliers need a win at home in Game 5 to keep their season alive, and they’re favored to do so in the latest odds at DraftKings. However, the Indiana Pacers were dominant in Game 4 and already are 2-0 at Rocket Arena in this series.
So, betting on this matchup could be tricky if you’re looking to take a side.
In what could be the final game of this series, why don’t we take a look at some player props?
I’m eyeing picks for several players, including Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard and Tyrese Haliburton.
With the Cavs dealing with injury woes – and poor play compared to what they did in the regular season – I’d much rather back Indy’s players in this Game 5 showdown.
Here’s a breakdown of three props to bet for Tuesday’s contest.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Cavaliers
- Andrew Nembhard OVER 8.5 Rebounds and Assists (-120)
- Evan Mobley UNDER 10.5 Rebounds (-120)
- Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
Andrew Nembhard OVER 8.5 Rebounds and Assists (-120)
Nembhard has been great for Indiana all postseason, and he’s averaging 6.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game across nine games.
The young guard has at least nine rebounds and assists in five of his games in the playoffs, and he’s put together games with 10 and 20 rebounds and assists in this series.
With the Pacers likely needing to play their starters a lot to close out this game – Indy is a road underdog – I like the chances for Nembhard to stuff the stat sheet in this matchup.
For the playoffs, he’s averaging a respectable 9.8 potential assists and 7.6 rebound chances per game.
Evan Mobley UNDER 10.5 Rebounds (-120)
It’s been a strange postseason for Cavs big man Evan Mobley, as he’s averaging just 7.7 rebounds per game and missed a game with an ankle issue.
Mobley has cleared 10.5 boards in just one of his seven playoff games, and he only has two games where he’s finished with more than seven rebounds. When it comes to rebound chances, Mobley is averaging just 14.0 per game after averaging 15.7 in the regular season.
With the Pacers offense humming right now, I have a hard time backing Mobley in this market when his line is set all the way at 10.5.
Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Tyrese Haliburton is still a fade candidate in the 3-point market:
This postseason, Tyrese Haliburton has not shot the 3-ball well, even though he did hit an incredibly clutch one to win Game 2 in this series.
Haliburton is just 16-for-55 from 3 (29.1 percent), and he’s only made three or more shots from beyond the arc in two of his nine playoff games. In this series, Haliburton isn’t even taking a ton of 3-pointers, shooting 5-for-14 from beyond the arc in four games.
He’s failed to clear this line in each of those games, and he only attempted two shots from deep in Game 2 and one in Game 3.
With the downturn in his usage as a 3-point shooter, Haliburton is an easy fade at this number in Game 4.
