Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 5
It’s win or go home for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers.
After dropping back-to-back games at home to open this Eastern Conference semifinal series, the Cavs won Game 3 in Indiana – seemingly getting themselves back in the series.
Unfortunately, Cleveland fell incredibly short in Game 4, getting blown out by the Pacers to fall in a 3-1 series hole. Only 13 teams in NBA history have come back from that deficit, and the Cavs have some injury issues to worry about entering Game 5.
Donovan Mitchell (ankle) appears to be a game-time decision for Tuesday’s matchup, and Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter have all been banged up and missed at least one game in this series.
Meanwhile, the Pacers are rolling right now, putting together some elite offensive showings in their wins in this matchup. Can Indy clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight season with a win on Tuesday night?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers +7.5 (-110)
- Cavs -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +225
- Cavs: -278
Total
- 229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 13
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Pacers lead 3-1
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Isaiah Jackson -- out
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Donovan Mitchell -- questionable
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Tyrese Haliburton is still a fade candidate in the 3-point market:
This postseason, Tyrese Haliburton has not shot the 3-ball well, even though he did hit an incredibly clutch one to win Game 2 in this series.
Haliburton is just 16-for-55 from 3 (29.1 percent), and he’s only made three or more shots from beyond the arc in two of his nine playoff games. This series, Haliburton isn’t even taking a ton of 3-pointers, shooting 5-for-14 from beyond the arc in four games.
He’s failed to clear this line in each of those games, and he only attempted two shots from deep in Game 2 and one in Game 3.
With the downturn in his usage as a 3-point shooter, Haliburton is an easy fade at this number in Game 4.
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Evan Mobley UNDER 10.5 Rebounds (-120)
It’s been a strange postseason for Cavs big man Evan Mobley, as he’s averaging just 7.7 rebounds per game and missed a game with an ankle issue.
Mobley has cleared 10.5 boards in just one of his seven playoff games, and he only has two games where he’s finished with more than seven rebounds. When it comes to rebound chances, Mobley is averaging just 14.0 per game after averaging 15.7 in the regular season.
With the Pacers offense humming right now, I have a hard time backing Mobley in this market when his line is set all the way at 10.5.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
Another pick from today’s NBA Best Bets column, I’m backing the Pacers to cover as road underdogs in Game 5:
Oddsmakers appear to be giving the Cavs respect at home in Game 5 to extend this series, but I’m not buying it.
Mitchell is banged up, and he’s literally carried this team in this series, scoring 33 or more points in each of the first three games, yet the Cavs still lost two of them.
Indiana dominated Game 4, easily beating the Cavs’ 3-2 zone that helped them take Game 3 in Indy. The Pacers have more depth than Cleveland right now with all of the Cavs’ injuries, and it’s been pretty clear that Darius Garland is not at 100 percent in this matchup.
All season long, the Pacers have thrived as road underdogs, going 15-10 against the spread. They already have two outright wins in Cleveland, and I think this spread is a little disrespectful since it’s unclear if Mitchell will be operating at his normal capacity in Game 5.
I’ll take the points and wouldn’t be shocked if Indiana wraps things up tonight.
Pick: Pacers +7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
