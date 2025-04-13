Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 13
The Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers have both clinched their spots in the Eastern Conference standings entering Sunday’s action, but Indiana could win its 50th game of the season.
The Pacers appear to be in a good spot to do so, as oddsmakers have them favored on the road against a Cleveland team that is sitting all of its rotation players except Jarrett Allen.
Indiana won’t have Tyrese Haliburton, Benedict Mathurin or Pascal Siakam, but it does have several bench players set to go in this contest.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers -7 (-105)
- Cavs +7 (-115)
Moneyline
- Pacers: -258
- Cavs: +210
Total
- 226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 13
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Pacers record: 49-32
- Cavs record: 64-17
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – questionable
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Quenton Jackson – questionable
- Bennedict Mathurin – out
- Ben Sheppard – doubtful
- Pascal Siakam – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Darius Garland – out
- De’Andre Hunter – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Sam Merrill – out
- Donovan Mitchell – out
- Isaac Okoro – out
- Max Strus – out
- Dean Wade – out
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Obi Toppin OVER 14.5 Points (-115)
This season, Toppin has been a huge piece for the Pacers off the bench, averaging 10.6 points per game while shooting 53.0 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3. While the former lottery pick doesn't have a ton of games with more than 14.5 points, he should be in line for an expanded role on Sunday.
The Pacers will likely start Toppin with Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin all out, and he’s averaging 20.0 points per game in three starts this season. He’s worth a bet on Sunday afternoon.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Pacers completely tanked Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic, and they failed to cover as favorites on Thursday night against the Cavs despite most of Cleveland’s starters being out of the lineup.
Still, I’m backing Indiana in this spot as the Cavs are going to be relying heavily on the end of their bench and the two-way players to carry the load on Sunday.
Indiana does have something to play for – a 50-win season – which may motivate it even though it is locked into the No. 4 seed.
Handicapping these games with nothing on the line standings wise is tough, but I lean with the Pacers to cover on Sunday.
Pick: Pacers -7 (-105 at DraftKings)
