Pacers vs. Cavs Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 1 (Target Pascal Siakam, Ty Jerome)
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers open up their second-round series on Sunday, and there are a ton of player props to consider with a high total (229.5) between these two offensive juggernauts.
With Darius Garland (toe) listed as questionable for the third straight game, I’m targeting another Cavs player to step up on Sunday in Game 1. Plus, there are a pair of Pacers who will be vital for Indiana if it wants to pull off an upset. Can they have big games in the series opener?
Let’s break down each of the prop plays that I’m considering for Game 1 on Sunday.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Cavs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Pascal Siakam OVER 19.5 Points (-115)
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-145)
- Ty Jerome OVER 3.5 Assists (-105)
Pascal Siakam OVER 19.5 Points (-115)
Pascal Siakam started the series against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round with three games of 20 or more points, and I think he’s going to be crucial in this series with the Cavs.
Cleveland likes to switch a lot, which means the Pacers will have chances to get Siakam matched up on some of the smaller Cavs guards. He’s going to need to take advantage of those matchups – and thrive in the pick-and-roll with Tyrese Haliburton – if the Pacers want to win this series.
During the regular season, Siakam had games with 18 and 23 points against this Cavs team, so it’s not impossible that he can clear this line in Game 1.
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-145)
I shared this pick for Haliburton in today’s NBA Best Bets column as he may be undervalued against Cleveland given how he’s played since the All-Star break:
This postseason, Tyrese Haliburton has 10 or more assists in four of five games, and he’s averaging a whopping 17.0 potential assists per night.
In the second half of the regular season (after the All-Star break), Haliburton returned to his All-NBA form, averaging 11.0 assists per game across 21 games.
In a matchup with a total all the way up at 229.5, I think Haliburton may be a little undervalued in this market – even against a tough Cavs defense. The Pacers guard will have the ball in his hands a ton, and he’s done a great job in this postseason of involving his teammates, leading to some big games from Pascal Siakam against Milwaukee.
At anything set at under 10.5 assists, Haliburton is worth a shot on the OVER.
Ty Jerome OVER 3.5 Assists (-105)
With Darius Garland (toe) banged up, Ty Jerome could be in line for a bigger role in Game 1 – even if Garland does play.
Jerome had five and 11 assists in the two games that Garland missed against Miami, and he’s averaging 4.3 assists per game when Garland sits this season.
A Sixth Man of the Year candidate this season, Jerome is entrenched in his role for Cleveland, and he could end up dishing out a decent number of assists in a game with a high total (229.5). Jerome had at least three dimes in three of his four games against Miami.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.