Pacers vs. Cavs Game 1 Opening Odds (Oddsmakers Expect Cavs to Dominate Series Opener)
The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten plenty of rest after sweeping the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs, and they’ll take on a divisional rival in the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs – starting on Sunday.
Indiana advanced to the second round in five games, knocking off a depleted Milwaukee Bucks team with a come-from-behind overtime win in Game 5. Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winning shot in that series, and the Pacers are loaded with a deep roster to compete with the top-seeded Cavs.
During the regular season, the Pacers handed the Cavs three of their 18 losses, although Cleveland still finished with a much better record overall in the regular season.
Here’s how these teams stacked up in a few key ratings during the regular season:
Net Rating
- Pacers: +2.1 (13th)
- Cavs: +9.2 (3rd)
Offensive Rating
- Pacers: 115.4 (9th)
- Cavs: 121.0 (1st)
Defensive Rating
- Pacers: 113.3 (14th)
- Cavs: 111.8 (8th)
Effective Field Goal Percentage
- Pacers: 56.2% (4th)
- Cavs: 57.8% (1st)
In Game 1, the Cavs are set as sizable favorites at home. Can they get out to a solid start in this series and remain undefeated in the playoffs?
Here’s a look at the opening odds for Game 1.
Pacers vs. Cavs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers +8.5 (-112)
- Cavs -8.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +275
- Cavs: -345
Total
- 229 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. Cavs Injury to Watch: Darius Garland missed the final two games of the first round against the Miami Heat with a toe injury, but it’s possible that the Cavs only held him out for precautionary reasons. Cleveland didn’t need Garland in the first round, easily sweeping Miami. However, against a Pacers team that can score at a high level, Garland may need to play – and play a lot of minutes – for the Cavs to take this series.
Pacers vs. Cavs Trend to Watch: There are a pair of trends to watch in this series, starting with something I mentioned earlier: Indiana has won three of four matchups against the Cavs in the 2024-25 season. The Pacers are 17-15-1 against the spread as underdogs – so they may have a shot to cover this lopsided spread in Game 1.
Another trend to watch as this series goes on is the Cavs’ against the spread record on the road. After two blowout wins in Miami, Cleveland is an NBA-best 28-15 against the spread on the road. Depending upon how the first two games go, the Cavs could be road favorites in Game 3 and Game 4.
