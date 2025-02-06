Pacers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 6
The Indiana Pacers were blown out by a red-hot Portland Trail Blazers team on Tuesday night – the second straight time they have failed to cover on the road this week – but they’ll look to bounce back against the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard tonight.
The Clippers were also blown out on Tuesday, losing to their crosstown rival – the Los Angeles Lakers – at home. The Clips were heavily favored in that game, but they were unable to win, falling to 12-4 against the spread as a home favorite this season.
With the Clippers fighting to stay on the outside of the play-in tournament conversation, how should we bet on this game?
The Pacers have turned things around on the road after a slow start – covering in 11 of their last 14 road games, and it’s allowed them to bypass the Milwaukee Bucks in the standings in the Eastern Conference. Still, they find themselves as underdogs in the latest odds.
Here’s a breakdown of those odds, some players to consider in the prop market and my prediction for tonight’s interconference clash.
Pacers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers +5.5 (-118)
- Clippers -5.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +180
- Clippers: -218
Total
- 228.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Pacers vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 6
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports SoCal
- Pacers record: 28-21
- Clippers record: 28-22
Pacers vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – questionable
- Quenton Jackson – doubtful
- James Wiseman – out
- Isaiah Jackson – out
Clippers Injury Report
- None to report
Pacers vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Pascal Siakam OVER 2.5 Assists (-154)
This season, Pascal Siakam is averaging 3.4 assists per game, yet he’s set at just 2.5 in the prop market on Thursday night.
Siakam is only averaging 5.3 potential assists per game, but he's converting most of those in the 2024-25 campaign.
Siakam has three or more dimes in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 4.1 per game over that stretch. The star forward has cleared 2.5 dimes in 33 of his 49 games in the 2024-25 campaign.
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
Norman Powell is shooting an impressive 43.4 percent from beyond the arc this season, and he’s made at least three shots from deep in 10 of his 15 games since the start of the New Year.
Over that stretch, Powell is averaging 2.8 made 3s on 7.0 attempts per game (40.0 percent). At home, Powell is shooting even better from 3 this season (44.9 percent). He’s a solid bet against the Pacers on Thursday night.
Pacers vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
The Clippers are still the best team in the NBA against the spread as a home favorite, covering in 12 of 16 games in that spot.
While Los Angeles was blown out by the Lakers on Tuesday night, I’m going to back it here.
The Pacers have come back to earth on the road after a strong stretch, failing to cover in back-to-back games and losing outright to Portland on Tuesday.
Overall, Indiana is 13-13 straight up on the road despite climbing up into the No. 4 seed in the East.
The Clippers’ defense may be the difference in this game, as L.A. ranks second in the NBA in defensive rating (Indiana is 18th) and it now has a higher offensive ceiling with Kawhi Leonard back in the lineup.
I’ll lay the points with the Clips in a great bounce-back spot at home.
Pick: Clippers -5.5 (-102 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.