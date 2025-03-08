Pacers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, March 8
The Atlanta Hawks knocked off the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night at home, and the two teams will run it back on Saturday for their third meeting of the regular season.
Tyrese Haliburton missed Thursday’s contest for Indiana, and the loss dropped the Pacers to a full game back of the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Atlanta, on the other hand, leapfrogged the Orlando Magic in the standings to jump into the No. 8 seed. Orlando has lost five games in a row, and the Hawks have a chance to land in the top eight in the East, which would give them two chances in the play-in tournament to earn a playoff spot.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Saturday’s contest.
Pacers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers -1.5 (-110)
- Hawks +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pacers: -122
- Hawks: +102
Total
- 243.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 8
- Time: 7:30p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Pacers record: 35-26
- Hawks record: 29-34
Pacers vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – questionable
- RayJ Dennis – probable
- Enrique Freeman – probable
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Quenton Jackson – probable
- Bennedict Mathurin – questionable
- Aaron Nesmith – probable
Hawks Injury Report
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Vit Krejci – questionable
- Caris LeVert – questionable
- Terance Mann – questionable
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Jacob Toppin – out
- Trae Young – probable
Pacers vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Note this story was written before prop odds were released. The props below are suggested based on recent player performance.
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trae Young OVER Assists
After hitting this prop on Thursday, I’m going back to the well for Young. He had 16 assists against Indiana on Thursday and now has four straight games with 12 or more assists.
In his two meetings with Indiana, Young has 16 and 17 dimes. Overall, the All-Star guard is averaging 11.6 assists per game and over 20 potential assists per game.
He’s a hard player to pass up on Saturday.
Pacers vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
Even with the Pacers down a few key players on Thursday, these teams combined for 242 points. In their first meeting, it was even more, as they combined for 259 points.
So, don’t be shocked if this game goes OVER tonight.
As a home team, the Hawks have the best OVER record in the NBA (20-10), and they are fourth overall in OVER record this season. Plus, the Hawks are 27th in the NBA in opponent points per game while Indiana clocks in at No. 21 in that category.
Both of these teams play at a fast pace (top 10 in the league), and I’d expect an uptick from the Indiana offense if they can get some players back on Saturday.
Pick: OVER 243.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
