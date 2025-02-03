Pacers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 3
The Indiana Pacers are on fire as of late, winning three straight games to move into the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday’s road date with the Utah Jazz.
After starting the season as one of the worst road teams in the NBA, the Pacers are now .500 on the road this season entering this matchup with the Western Conference’s worst team.
Utah has won just two of its last 10 games, and the Jazz have also been active in the trade market, dealing with the Los Angeles Clippers and acting as the third team in the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap over the weekend.
Oddsmakers have favored the Pacers in this matchup, but should bettors trust them to cover?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bets and prediction for this interconference contest.
Pacers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers -6.5 (-115)
- Jazz +6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Pacers: -285
- Jazz: +230
Total
- 240 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pacers vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 3
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, Bally Sports Indiana
- Pacers record: 27-20
- Jazz record: 11-36
Pacers vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – doubtful
- Enrique Freeman – doubtful
- Quenton Jackson – doubtful
- James Wiseman – out
- Isaiah Jackson – out
Jazz Injury Report
- Mo Bamba – out
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
- Collin Sexton – available
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
- PJ Tucker – out
- Cody Williams – out
Pacers vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Andrew Nembhard OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-110)
Nembhard is averaging just 3.4 rebounds per game this season, but he’s picked up at least four boards in nine of his last 14 games, averaging 4.1 boards per game over that stretch.
Nembhard is playing 31.0 minutes per game over this stretch, and he’s been stuffing the stat sheet as a whole, averaging over 5.5 assists and 11 points per game in those 14 games. I think Nembhard’s rebounds line is a little low entering Monday’s contest.
Utah Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Walker Kessler OVER 9.5 Points (-125)
While Kessler has failed to clear 9.5 points in each of his last two games, he’s still scored in double figures in eight of his last 11 games.
Now, he has a great matchup against an Indiana defense that is 25th in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game – where Kessler does most of his work.
The key for this prop will be Kessler taking a few more shots than he did over his last two games (nine total). He is averaging 6.5 shot attempts per game while shooting an NBA-high 72.2 percent from the field.
Pacers vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
The Pacers are hitting their stride at this point of the season, winning eight of their last 10 games and looking a lot more like a team that made the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2023-24 season.
This is a solid matchup for Indiana, as Utah has not been nearly as good at home as it has been in past seasons. The Jazz are just 9-11 against the spread as home underdogs and 4-17 straight up at home – the worst home record in the Western Conference.
Utah ranks 29th in defensive rating and 28th in net rating, and it’s going to have a hard time keeping up with a top-10 offense in Indiana.
The Pacers (8-2 in their last 10 games) have really turned things around on the road after a brutal start to the season. The Pacers are 5-5 against the spread as road favorites and they’ve covered in 11 of their last 12 road games.
I’ll gladly lay the points with the Pacers here, as they’ve won 10 of their last 13 games by double digits.
Pick: Pacers -6.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.