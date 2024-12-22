Pacers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Dec. 22
The Indiana Pacers have struggled on the road in the 2024-25 season, but they are set as just two-point underdogs on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back.
These teams are linked from the Tyrese Haliburton-Domantas Sabonis trade a few seasons ago, but it’s been the Pacers who have had more success, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season.
Sacramento is off to a slow start this season, losing three games in a row and going just 6-10 straight up at home entering this matchup. The Kings lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, and they’ve been awful in clutch games, posting a 6-12 record – the most losses in clutch time in the NBA.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my best bet for Sunday’s action.
Pacers vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers +2 (-110)
- Kings -2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +114
- Kings: -135
Total
- 236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 22
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Indiana, NBC Sports California
- Pacers record: 13-15
- Kings record: 13-16
Pacers vs. Kings Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Enrique Freeman – doubtful
- James Wiseman – out
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Quenton Jackson – doubtful
- Aaron Nesmith – out
- Tristen Newton – doubtful
- Ben Sheppard – questionable
Kings Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pacers vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 18.5 Points (-105)
It’s been a rough season for Tyrese Haliburton on the road, as he’s averaging just 15.4 points per game while shooting 38.7 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from 3.
He’s failed to clear 18.5 points in 15 of his 28 games overall this season, and he has just 13 in his last road matchup with Phoenix.
The star guard has been better over the last month or so, but he’s still averaging just 18.0 points per game for the season.
I’ll fade him on the road in this one.
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Malik Monk OVER 5.5. Assists (-145)
The Kings recently moved Monk into the starting lineup, and he’s been thriving as a playmaker, averaging 7.0 assists per game over nine starts.
Now, he’s set at just 5.5 dimes against a Pacers team that is in the middle of the pack (No. 15) in opponent assists per game.
Monk has six or more dimes in six of his nine starts, including an eight-assist game on Saturday night. Over this nine-game stretch, he’s averaging 11.2 potential assists per game, nearly three more than his season-long average.
Pacers vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
I don’t know how anyone can get behind the Kings right now, as they’ve gone 6-10 straight up at home and just 4-8-1 ATS as a home favorite.
While the Pacers have been bad on the road (5-11 straight up), they are 4-5 ATS as road underdogs.
This is a tough turnaround for the Kings, who have struggled on the second night of back-to-backs, going 2-4 ATS.
Not only that, but the Kings’ clutch record is extremely concerning with this spread sitting at just two points.
I can’t trust Sacramento in a close game, and the Pacers are playing well as of late, ranking sixth in the NBA in net rating over their last five games.
I’ll take the points in this one.
Pick: Pacers +2 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.