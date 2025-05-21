Pacers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 1 (Target Tyrese Haliburton, KAT, Brunson)
Now that the NBA playoffs have reached the conference finals, there is only one game a day to bet on.
So, why not take a stab at a few player props to spice up the action in what should be a terrific Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks.
New York is favored in Game 1, and bettors actually have some interesting insight into this series since these two teams played in the second round last season. Jalen Brunson gave the Pacers a ton of trouble as a scorer, and he’s one of three players that I’m targeting in the prop market in Game 1.
Plus, there is a concerning trend for Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, even though he had a big Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round.
Here’s a full breakdown of the best props to consider for Game 1 of this series.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Knicks
- Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-110)
- Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
- Jalen Brunson OVER 28.5 Points (-115)
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-110)
Out of the 16 playoff teams this season, the Pacers are just 11th in rebounding percentage. That’s a great sign for Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks, as KAT has been a monster on the glass through 12 playoff games.
After averaging 12.8 boards per game in the regular season, Towns is averaging 11.3 per game in the playoffs and picked up 12 or more rebounds in four of his six games against Boston.
During the regular season, KAT had 15, nine and 12 boards in his three games against the Pacers. I love how many opportunities he’s had on the glass in the playoffs, as NBA.com’s tracking data shows that he’s averaging 18.8 rebound chances per game.
Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
I’m a little worried about Haliburton’s 3-point shooting, as he’s knocking down just 33.8 percent of his attempts.
In addition to that, Haliburton has not attempted the 3-ball at a high rate, averaging 6.5 attempts per game in the playoffs while posting five games (out of 10) with six or fewer shots from deep. He’s only cleared 2.5 made 3-pointers in three playoff games.
This prop is a chance to zag after Haliburton went 6-for-10 in Game 5 against the Cavs – the only game in the series where he made more than two shots from 3.
This postseason, the Knicks are allowing over 13 made 3s per game, but opponents are shooting just 34.0 percent from deep against them.
Jalen Brunson OVER 28.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jalen Brunson is a great bet in the prop market:
I absolutely love this matchup for Jalen Brunson, as the Knicks star guard is averaging 28.8 points per game in the playoffs, shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from 3.
While the circumstances – and the supporting cast – are different for Brunson this season, I can’t look past how he dominated the Pacers in the playoffs last season. Indiana does not have a great one-on-one matchup for him, and I think the Knicks guard will be able to pick out the defenders he wants to attack with the Knicks pick-and-roll offense.
Here’s how Brunson fared against his three primary matchups in the second round last season:
- vs. Andrew Nembard: 67 points (66.7% FG, 50.0% 3P) in 110 partial possessions
- vs. Aaron Nesmith: 68 points (45.0% FG, 36.4% 3P) in 145.5 partial possessions
- vs. TJ McConnell: 26 points (44.0% FG, 0.0% 3P) in 106.7 partial possessions
Indiana has been a much better defense in the second half of this season, but Brunson’s usage is massive. He’s attempting 22.3 shots and 7.8 free throws per game in the playoffs.
Until Indiana proves that it has a scheme to slow down Brunson, especially now that he has more help on offense, I think this line is too low. Brunson has 29 or more points in seven games already this postseason.
