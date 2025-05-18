Pacers vs. Knicks Opening Odds for Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals (Knicks Favored)
One of the oldest rivalries in the Eastern Conference will be on full display in the Eastern Conference Finals, as the No. 3-seeded New York Knicks take on the No. 4-seeded Indiana Pacers in a best-of-seven matchup.
These teams met in the playoffs in the second round last season, with the Pacers winning seven games after the Knicks lost Jalen Brunson (broken hand) and OG Anunoby (hamstring) to injuries.
Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers flew through the first two rounds of the playoffs this season, beating the Milwaukee Bucks in five games before winning three games in Cleveland to knock off the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in five games in the second round.
Indiana will have the rest advantage over the Knicks heading into Game 1, but both teams will have several days off after New York finished off the defending champion Boston Celtics in six games on Friday night..
The Knicks were massive underdogs against Boston, but they’ve been impressive on the road in the playoffs, going 5-1 straight up against Detroit and Boston.
Game 1 of this series won’t tip off until Wednesday, May 21, but oddsmakers have already released odds for that matchup.
Pacers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total for Game 1
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers +4 (-110)
- Knicks -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +150
- Knicks: -180
Total
- 223 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Knicks enter Game 1 as four-point favorites, and based on their moneyline odds (-180) they have an implied probability of 64.29 percent to win Game 1.
These squads met three times during the regular season, but none of those matchups came with Mitchell Robinson in the lineup for the Knicks. Robinson made a major impact on the defensive end against Boston, posting huge plus/minus numbers in some of the Knicks’ close wins.
In the three regular season meetings between the Knicks and Pacers, New York went 2-1, winning at home by 25 points in October and splitting the two meetings in Indiana.
However, the Pacers have closed out the season strong, ranking in the top 10 in the NBA in defensive rating after the All-Star break and posting the No. 2 offensive rating in the playoffs.
So, Brunson, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks will have their work cut out for them when this series kicks off.
The opening series odds at DraftKings have the Knicks as -140 favorites to reach the NBA Finals. New York is +360 to win the title while the Pacers are +550 in the latest odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
