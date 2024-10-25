Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Oct. 25
A rematch from the second round of the playoffs last season takes place at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.
The New York Knicks (0-1) will host the Indiana Pacers (1-0) after they went seven games in the playoffs last season. New York is coming off a brutal 23-point loss to the Boston Celtics (Boston tied the NBA record for 3s in a game) on opening night while the Pacers squeaked by the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
New York enters this game with some serious depth concerns with Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson out of the lineup due to injuries. After a terrible defensive showing in their opener, the Knicks have to rebound against a fast-paced Indiana team on Friday.
The Pacers were the No. 2 offense in the NBA last season, and they’re looking to continue their strong play at MSG after winning Game 7 of the second round there last season.
Oddsmakers have the Knicks favored in their home opener, but should we bet on them?
Here’s a breakdown of those odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this matchup.
Pacers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers +4.5 (-110)
- Knicks -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +164
- Knicks: -198
Total
- 225 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 25
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Pacers record: 1-0
- Knicks record: 0-1
Pacers vs. Knicks Injury Report
Pacers Injury Report
- Isaiah Jackson – questionable
- Tristen Newton – questionable
- James Wiseman – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Precious Achiuwa – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
- Mitchell Robinson – out
Pacers vs. Knicks Key Players to Watch
Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton: Tyrese Haliburton struggled in the Pacers’ season opener against Detroit, shooting just 6-for-18 from the field and 1-for-9 from 3, but he did hit a clutch 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for Indiana. He had some big playoff games against the Knicks in the second round last season.
New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson: The Knicks didn't have an issue scoring in their first game, and guard Jalen Brunson was uber-efficient from the field (9-for-14) on his way to a 22-point, two-assist matchup. The Pacers had no answer for Brunson in the second round of the playoffs last season, and it’ll be interesting to see who Rick Carlisle puts on the All-Star guard defensively.
Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
The Knicks looked a little disjointed – especially on the defensive end – in their opener against Boston.
While Indiana isn’t going to hit 29 3-pointers (if the Pacers do, I'll tip my hat), it does pose an issue for the Knicks defensively after Boston attacked Karl-Anthony Towns in the pick-and-roll on Tuesday.
Indiana has a much deeper roster than the Knicks, even if New York’s top five is a stronger unit.
Last postseason, the Pacers pressured the Knicks full court and looked to get out and run every chance they got – something that was uncomfortable for Tom Thibodeau’s team (30th in pace last season).
Does Rick Carlisle deploy a similar attack in a regular season game?
New York’s margin for error is really small right now with the lack of bench depth on the roster, and it is still learning how to play together with Mikal Bridges and Towns now in the fold.
I’ll take the points with the Pacers on Friday night.
Pick: Pacers +4.5 (-110)
