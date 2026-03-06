Pacers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 6

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to bounce back from last night’s loss in Denver when they host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Indiana has lost seven games in a row, including in Los Angeles to the Clippers on Wednesday night, with the Lakers winning three straight prior to their loss in Denver.

This is the first meeting this season after the Lakers upset the Pacers twice last year.

The oddsmakers have the Lakers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Pacers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pacers +9.5 (-118)

Lakers -9.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Pacers +350

Lakers -455

Total

235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pacers vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 6

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): FDSN IN, WTHR, SPECSN

Pacers record: 15-47

Lakers record: 37-25

Pacers vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Johnny Furphy – Out

Tyrese Haliburton – Out

Andrew Nembhard – Probable

Aaron Nesmith – Probable

Taelon Peter – Questionable

Pascal Siakam – Probable

Jalen Slawson – Questionable

Ethan Thompson – Doubtful

Ivica Zubac – Out

Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James – Questionable

Maxi Kleber – Questionable

Deandre Ayton – Questionable

Pacers vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets

Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

Jarace Walker is getting a bigger role in the Pacers’ offense in the second half of the season, and he’s been making the most of it. The third-year guard averaged 16.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 10 February games, and has a total of 38 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists through two games this month.

Walker has now gone OVER 20.5 PRA in 11 straight games and 15 of his last 17. He’s capable of getting to OVER 20.5 PRA with points alone, as he showed on Sunday against the Grizzlies, but even if he’s held to the teens, he’ll get enough rebounds and assists to get there.

Pacers vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

I would love to fade the Lakers tonight after playing last night in Denver, but you just can’t bet on the Pacers right now.

Indiana has lost seven games in a row, failing to cover in any of those losses. The Pacers lost by 23, 19, 24, 21, 4, 13, and 7 in those seven games.

I have to back the Lakers to get a big win at home tonight.

Pick: Lakers -9.5 (-102)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.