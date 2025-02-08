Pacers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Feb. 8
The Lakers star-studded duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James won’t make their highly anticipated debut on Saturday, but the Lakers can continue its climb up the Western Conference standings on Saturday afternoon.
Los Angeles won’t have Doncic and likely James either on Saturday as the team hosts the Pacers, entering this one as considerable home underdogs. It’s still up in the air if another trade deadline addition Mark Williams will start alongside Austin Reaves for this one, and the team will surely need it against an in-form Pacers team.
Here’s our full betting preview for Saturday’s matchup.
Pacers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers: -4 (-112)
- Lakers: +4 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pacers: -180
- Lakers: +152
Total: 231 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Pacers vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 8th
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Pacers Record: 29-21
- Lakers Record: 30-19
Pacers vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Myles Turner - neck - OUT
Lakers Injury Report
- Austin Reaves - elbow - questionable
- Mark Williams - trade - questionable
- LeBron James - ankle - doubtful
- Luka Doncic - calf - OUT
- Christian Wood - knee - OUT
Pacers vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers
Benedict Mathurin OVER 13.5 Points (-128)
Against a short-handed Lakers team, I expect the Pacers offense to operate efficiently and for that comes a ton of reps for Mathurin, who is enjoying a nice stretch of basketball.
The wing is averaging north of 15 points since the start of 2025, including shooting about 50% from the field. Despite struggling to shoot from the perimeter, Mathurin’s ability to get downhill and finish around the rim should be on display against a Lakers frontcourt that is now without Anthony Davis, the team’s anchor on the defensive end of the floor.
Mathurin’s role is steady, he’s averaging 31 minutes per game this season, and I like him to outperform expectations on Saturday.
Los Angeles Lakers
Mark Williams OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-136)
Williams is likely going to make his debut in Los Angeles on Saturday and draws a favorable matchup against a Pacers team that is 27th in opponent rebounds per game and is down its starting big man Myles Turner.
Even with an adjustment period for Williams on his new team, his rebounding prowess is matched by few, averaging more than 11 rebounds in 13 games since the beginning of January.
With no James down low either, I expect Williams to feast on an undersized frontcourt.
Pacers vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
Finding numbers that translate to what this Lakers team will be without LeBron James, but also without Anthony Davis, is tricky, but I do think the clear sign is that there will be a drop-off for the Lakers offense.
James has been his typical elite offensive self, but his defense has certainly taken a hit. While there is concern that the loss of Davis will expose the team’s defensive flaws, I do believe the offense is going to offset that as a ton of pressure will fall on Reaves and the new addition Williams.
Meanwhile, the Pacers have been on a tear since the start of January, winners of 13 of the last 16 games, doing it with elite defensive play. The offense has never been a concern for Indiana, but the team is fourth in points allowed per 100 possessions over the last 16 games.
Instead of trusting Indiana to cover an inflated number, I’ll side with the under on Saturday afternoon.
PICK: UNDER 231 (available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
