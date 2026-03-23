Pacers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 23

The Orlando Magic are looking to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Orlando was the underdog in its last four losses, though, covering the spread in two of them.

Of course, the Pacers are no strangers to losing streaks themselves, having dropped their last 16 contests. They did just barely cover as +16 underdogs in a 15-point loss in San Antonio on Saturday.

The Magic took the first two meetings this season, 112-110 in Indiana and 135-127 at home.

The oddsmakers have the Magic as home favorites at the best betting sites on

Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.

Pacers vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pacers +12.5 (-105)

Magic -12.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Pacers +550

Magic -800

Total

231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pacers vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 23

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN IN, FDSN FL

Pacers record: 15-56

Magic record: 38-32

Pacers vs. Magic Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Johnny Furphy – Out

Tyrese Haliburton – Out

Andrew Nembhard – Questionable

Aaron Nesmith – Questionable

Taelon Peter – Questionable

Pascal Siakam – Questionable

Jalen Slawson – Questionable

Ethan Thompson – Questionable

Obi Toppin – Questionable

Ivica Zubac – Out

Magic Injury Report

Anthony Black – Out

Jonathan Isaac – Out

Jalen Suggs – Out

Franz Wagner – Out

Pacers vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 18 points on 6 of 10 shooting against the Pacers back in January, and I see no reason he can’t put up at least a dozen points tonight. The Orlando center has gone OVER 11.5 points in four of his last five games, with the lone outlier being 11 points against the Thunder last week.

Carter Jr. averages 11.8 points per game on the season, and the Pacers allow 15.7 points per game to centers.

Pacers vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

The Pacers’ season was lost months ago due to injuries, and it appears as if they’ve completely given up since the All-Star break. They’ve lost all 16 games since the break, and their defense has been particularly bad as of late.

Indiana has gone OVER the total in 4 straight games and 8 of its last 10. Going back to February 20, the Pacers have gone OVER in 12 of 15 games.

The Pacers are routinely allowing at least 120 points per game, and they’re usually putting up at least 110 themselves. This game should fly OVER the total in Orlando.

Pick: OVER 231.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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