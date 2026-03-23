Pacers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 23
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The Orlando Magic are looking to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Orlando was the underdog in its last four losses, though, covering the spread in two of them.
Of course, the Pacers are no strangers to losing streaks themselves, having dropped their last 16 contests. They did just barely cover as +16 underdogs in a 15-point loss in San Antonio on Saturday.
The Magic took the first two meetings this season, 112-110 in Indiana and 135-127 at home.
The oddsmakers have the Magic as home favorites at the best betting sites on
Monday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.
Pacers vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pacers +12.5 (-105)
- Magic -12.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Pacers +550
- Magic -800
Total
- 231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN IN, FDSN FL
- Pacers record: 15-56
- Magic record: 38-32
Pacers vs. Magic Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Johnny Furphy – Out
- Tyrese Haliburton – Out
- Andrew Nembhard – Questionable
- Aaron Nesmith – Questionable
- Taelon Peter – Questionable
- Pascal Siakam – Questionable
- Jalen Slawson – Questionable
- Ethan Thompson – Questionable
- Obi Toppin – Questionable
- Ivica Zubac – Out
Magic Injury Report
- Anthony Black – Out
- Jonathan Isaac – Out
- Jalen Suggs – Out
- Franz Wagner – Out
Pacers vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
Wendell Carter Jr. scored 18 points on 6 of 10 shooting against the Pacers back in January, and I see no reason he can’t put up at least a dozen points tonight. The Orlando center has gone OVER 11.5 points in four of his last five games, with the lone outlier being 11 points against the Thunder last week.
Carter Jr. averages 11.8 points per game on the season, and the Pacers allow 15.7 points per game to centers.
Pacers vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
The Pacers’ season was lost months ago due to injuries, and it appears as if they’ve completely given up since the All-Star break. They’ve lost all 16 games since the break, and their defense has been particularly bad as of late.
Indiana has gone OVER the total in 4 straight games and 8 of its last 10. Going back to February 20, the Pacers have gone OVER in 12 of 15 games.
The Pacers are routinely allowing at least 120 points per game, and they’re usually putting up at least 110 themselves. This game should fly OVER the total in Orlando.
Pick: OVER 231.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop