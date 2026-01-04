Pacers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 4
An Eastern Conference matinee matchup is set for Sunday, Jan. 4, as the Indiana Pacers hit the road to play a short-handed Orlando Magic team.
The Magic are down Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner in this matchup, and they’ve slipped to seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, losing six of their last 10 games.
However, they haven’t been nearly as bad as the Pacers, who have dropped 11 in a row and are now dead last in the conference. With Tyrese Haliburton out for the season, this is a clear gap year for the Pacers.
That could end up being a good thing, as Indiana will add a lottery talent to the roster ahead of the 2026-27 season.
As for Sunday’s game, the Pacers are road underdogs (they have just one road win this season) against a Magic team that is 11-5 straight up at home this season.
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Pacers vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers +6.5 (-110)
- Magic -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +200
- Magic: -245
Total
- 228.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pacers vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 4
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Pacers record: 6-29
- Magic record: 19-16
Pacers vs. Magic Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Obi Toppin – out
- Bennedict Mathurin – out
- Isaiah Jackson – out
Magic Injury Report
- Franz Wagner – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Colin Castleton – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Pacers vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Desmond Bane UNDER 21.5 Points (-114)
I’m fading Desmond Bane in this matchup, even against a subpar Indiana defense.
Aaron Nesmith is back, and he may be tasked with shutting down Bane now that Orlando is down both Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner on Sunday. Bane has scored 22 or more points in just five games since Dec. 1, and he’s averaging 18.9 points per game for the season.
I think this line is a little high for Bane considering how he’s fared as a scorer as the No. 2 or No. 3 option depending on the health of Wagner and Paolo Banchero.
Pacers vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
These two teams are 30th (Indiana) and 18th (Orlando) in the NBA in offensive rating this season, so I think the UNDER is worth a shot on Sunday afternoon.
These squads fell short of this number in their first meeting this season, and the Magic are down two key offensive players in Suggs and Wagner on Sunday.
While the Pacers are 0-10 in their last 10 games and have lost 11 in a row, they remain one of the best UNDER teams (21-14) in the NBA this season.
The Magic are far from an elite offense this season, as they’ve shot the ball fairly poorly (25th in effective field goal percentage).
I wouldn’t be shocked if these teams end up in the low 100s on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: UNDER 227.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.