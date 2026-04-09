Pacers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 9
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The Brooklyn Nets have a chance for their second three-game winning streak of the season when they host the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.
The Nets beat the Raptors, 76ers, and Timberwolves in a row back in December, and this is the third time they’ve won consecutive games since then. They took down the Wizards before upsetting the Bucks earlier this week.
The Pacers recently won two in a row but have since dropped three straight.
The oddsmakers have the Pacers as slight road favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Pacers vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pacers -2.5 (-112)
- Nets +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pacers -148
- Nets +124
Total
- 224.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pacers vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 9
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN IN, YES
- Pacers record: 18-61
- Nets record: 20-59
Pacers vs. Nets Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Kobe Brown – Questionable
- Johnny Furphy – Out
- Tyrese Haliburton – Out
- T.J. McConnell – Out
- Andrew Nembhard – Out
- Aaron Nesmith – Out
- Ben Sheppard – Questionable
- Pascal Siakam – Out
- Jarace Walker – Questionable
- Ivica Zubac – Out
Nets Injury Report
- Nic Claxton – Out
- Noah Clowney – Out
- Egor Demin – Out
- Terance Mann – Out
- Josh Minott – Out
- Michael Porter Jr. – Out
- Day’Ron Sharpe – Out
- Nolan Traore – Out
- Ziaire Williams – Out
- Danny Wolf – Out
Pacers vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jay Huff OVER 1.5 3-Pointers (-144)
Jay Huff has found it a bit from beyond the arc over the past week. He’s 10 for 21 in his last four games, going OVER 1.5 3-pointers in three of those contests.
The Pacers center is now averaging 1.5 3-pointers on 4.6 attempts per game this season, including 1.8 threes on 5.1 attempts since the start of March.
Pacers vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
I think the Nets are going to do it, and I’m a bit surprised that they’re home underdogs tonight.
The Nets have the better record this season, and are 12-28 at home while the Pacers are just 7-33 on the road.
I’ll take Brooklyn outright to get its second three-game winning streak of the season.
Pick: Nets +124
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop