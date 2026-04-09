Pacers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 9

The Brooklyn Nets have a chance for their second three-game winning streak of the season when they host the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

The Nets beat the Raptors, 76ers, and Timberwolves in a row back in December, and this is the third time they’ve won consecutive games since then. They took down the Wizards before upsetting the Bucks earlier this week.

The Pacers recently won two in a row but have since dropped three straight.

The oddsmakers have the Pacers as slight road favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Pacers vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pacers -2.5 (-112)

Nets +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Pacers -148

Nets +124

Total

224.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Pacers vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 9

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN IN, YES

Pacers record: 18-61

Nets record: 20-59

Pacers vs. Nets Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Kobe Brown – Questionable

Johnny Furphy – Out

Tyrese Haliburton – Out

T.J. McConnell – Out

Andrew Nembhard – Out

Aaron Nesmith – Out

Ben Sheppard – Questionable

Pascal Siakam – Out

Jarace Walker – Questionable

Ivica Zubac – Out

Nets Injury Report

Nic Claxton – Out

Noah Clowney – Out

Egor Demin – Out

Terance Mann – Out

Josh Minott – Out

Michael Porter Jr. – Out

Day’Ron Sharpe – Out

Nolan Traore – Out

Ziaire Williams – Out

Danny Wolf – Out

Pacers vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets

Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

Jay Huff OVER 1.5 3-Pointers (-144)

Jay Huff has found it a bit from beyond the arc over the past week. He’s 10 for 21 in his last four games, going OVER 1.5 3-pointers in three of those contests.

The Pacers center is now averaging 1.5 3-pointers on 4.6 attempts per game this season, including 1.8 threes on 5.1 attempts since the start of March.

Pacers vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

I think the Nets are going to do it, and I’m a bit surprised that they’re home underdogs tonight.

The Nets have the better record this season, and are 12-28 at home while the Pacers are just 7-33 on the road.

I’ll take Brooklyn outright to get its second three-game winning streak of the season.

Pick: Nets +124

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