Pacers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 4
The Indiana Pacers have gotten off to a slow start this season losing once again on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors in their final NBA Cup matchup.
Now, Indiana has a quick turnaround against the Brooklyn Nets, who dropped their last game on Monday against the Chicago Bulls — losing badly with Cam Johnson and Cam Thomas out of the lineup.
The Nets have surprised some people this season, and they’ve been one of the NBA’s best teams against the spread early on in the 2024-25 campaign.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best prop bets and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Pacers vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers -2.5 (-108)
- Nets +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pacers: -135
- Nets: +114
Total
- 226.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pacers vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 4
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Bally Sports Indiana
- Pacers record: 9-13
- Nets record: 9-13
Pacers vs. Nets Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Nets Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Noah Clowney – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – questionable
- Cameron Johnson – questionable
- Jaylen Martin – out
- Ben Simmons – questionable
- Cam Thomas – out
- Ziaire Williams – out
Pacers vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
- Pascal Siakam OVER 3.5 Assists (+115)
This could be a value prop for Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, who is averaging 3.8 assists per game, clearing this prop in 11 of his 22 games.
Siakam has a favorable matchup against a Brooklyn team that ranks 23rd in the NBA in opponent assists per game. Siakam has four or more dimes in four of his last six games.
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
- Cameron Johnson UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-142)
Cam Johnson missed the Nets’ last game with an ankle injury and I think he’s a fade candidate – even with more shots available with Cam Thomas out – if he plays on Wednesday.
Johnson has made four or more shots from 3 in just six of his 21 games this season, despite the fact that he's shooting 42.2 percent from deep.
Pacers vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
The Pacers are impossible to trust on the road this season, especially on the second night of a back-to-back.
Indiana is just 2-10 straight up on the road after Tuesday’s loss to Toronto, and it has a 3-9 against the spread record in those matchups.
Not only that, but the Pacers have covered in just one of their three games that have been the second night of a back-to-back.
Brooklyn, on the other hand, is 13-8-1 against the spread this season, and I think they could be live for the upset if Johnson and Finney-Smith are able to suit up on Wednesday.
Pick: Nets +2.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
