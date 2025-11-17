Pacers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 17
Monday’s NBA action features a divisional matchup between the best team in the Eastern Conference – the Detroit Pistons – and the worst team in the Eastern Conference – the Indiana Pacers.
Detroit is off to an 11-2 start, and it has a net rating of +6.1 in the 2025-26 season. Cade Cunningham (questionable tonight) has led a young Detroit squad nine wins in a row, and it’ll look to build on that streak against an Indiana team that has just one win all season and is on a seven-game losing streak.
The Pistons are massive favorites at home, as the Pacers have not been nearly good enough with Tyrese Haliburton out for the season to warrant any consideration in the betting market on the road.
Let’s dive into the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Pacers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers +10.5 (-105)
- Pistons -10.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +390
- Pistons: -520
Total
- 231.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pacers vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Pacers record: 1-12
- Pistons record: 11-2
Pacers vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Johnny Furphy – out
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Kam Jones – out
- Obi Toppin – out
- Aaron Nesmith – out
- Quenton Jackson – out
- Bennedict Mathurin – questionable
Pistons Injury Report
- Cade Cunningham – questionable
- Jalen Duren – probable
- Tobias Harris – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Marcus Sasser – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Ausar Thompson – questionable
Pacers vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-190)
This prop has some weird odds associated with it (Cunningham is +148 to hit three or more 3s), but I think the UNDER is the play if the star guard does suit up on Monday.
Cunningham has made three or more 3-pointers in just three of his 11 games this season, shooting 28.8 percent from beyond the arc. He does have a few games with eight or more 3-point attempts, but he's averaging just 6.6 per game in the 2025-26 season.
This is a tough matchup for shooters -- even though the Pacers are one of the worst teams in the NBA -- as Indiana is allowing just 11.9 opponent 3s per game, the sixth-fewest in the league. Plus, the Pacers have the fourth-best opponent 3-point percentage (33.0 percent) in the 2025-26 campaign.
I love the UNDER for Cunningham if he ends up playing through his injury tonight.
Pacers vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
I’m taking a shot on the Pacers as double-digit underdogs with Cunnningham’s injury status up in the air and the Pacers playing the front end of a back-to-back.
Detroit has a much tougher game on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks, and it may decide to hold Cade, Ausar Thompson and others out to make sure they are good to go in that game.
Indiana is just 2-4 against the spread as a road underdog, but it has Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell back to steady the offense at point guard.
Detroit has won nine games in a row, so I don’t expect an upset regardless of who plays in this game, but 10 points may be a little too many, especially if Cade ends up sitting.
Pick: Pacers +10.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
